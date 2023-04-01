Everton announce signing of Portuguese striker Beto from Udinese

Premier League side Everton have signed Portuguese striker Beto (25) from Serie A team Udinese on a four-year contract, they have announced

No financial details were released by either club but according to British media reports, the fee is £25.8 million.

Beto made his debut in Portugal's Primeira Liga with Portimonense in August 2019. Having scored 11 goals in 30 league appearances in his second season at the club, he joined Udinese on a season-long loan in 2021.

His first season in Italy saw the striker score another 11 goals in 30 Serie A games, and Udinese signed him on a permanent deal for seven million euros.

Last season Beto scored 10 league goals in 33 appearances, and Everton had tried to sign the player in January this year.

"When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in summer, you feel like, 'Okay, they want me for real, so that made the decision easy for me as well," Beto said after the transfer was confirmed.

Everton visit fourth-tier Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup second round on Wednesday before travelling to Sheffield United for their next league game on Saturday.