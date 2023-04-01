Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi helps in flood recovery

Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi (31) was seen shovelling mud in the streets of Campi Bisenzio on Monday as he joined the recovery effort following the devastating flooding in the area.

Seven people were confirmed dead after rivers burst their banks following torrential rain in the central Italian region of Tuscany, and a huge clean-up operation is underway in the worst affected areas, including Campi Bisenzio, close to Florence.

The Fiorentina Ultras of the Curva Fiesole had earlier called for Sunday's Serie A game against Juventus to be postponed in order to focus efforts on the massive recovery operation. The game went ahead, with Juventus winning 1-0, but many Ultras stayed away to help those in need.

The morning after the game is usually a day of rest for the squad but Biraghi was seen among the volunteers helping to clear up the area which was surrounded by abandoned and damaged belongings from local homes.