Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi helps in flood recovery

Seven people were confirmed dead after rivers burst their banks following torrential rain in the central Italian region of Tuscany, and a huge clean-up operation is underway in the worst affected areas, including Campi Bisenzio, close to Florence.
The Fiorentina Ultras of the Curva Fiesole had earlier called for Sunday's Serie A game against Juventus to be postponed in order to focus efforts on the massive recovery operation. The game went ahead, with Juventus winning 1-0, but many Ultras stayed away to help those in need.
The morning after the game is usually a day of rest for the squad but Biraghi was seen among the volunteers helping to clear up the area which was surrounded by abandoned and damaged belongings from local homes.