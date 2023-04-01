Football Tracker: Napoli battling Genoa, Barcelona in control against Betis

Club football is back and back with a bang with a number of heavyweight clashes taking place across the five major European leagues. Keep up with all of the action the weekend right here on the Football Tracker.

16th September

21:53 CET - At half-time, Barcelona is leading Betis 2-0 thanks to goals from Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski.

Keep up with the action here.

21:41 CET - At half-time, Serie A champions Napoli are trailing Genoa 1-0.

After losing last time out to Lazio, they will be desperate to turn things around.

Follow the action here.

20:44 CET - Over in Italy, Serie A champions Napoli are visiting Genoa to wrap up the action there.

Follow that match here.

20:40 CET - We are not far off kick-off from Barcelona versus Real Betis in LaLiga.

You can follow that one with our live audio commentary here.

Starting lineups Flashscore

20:20 CET - Wrapping up some more European action, Newcastle are back to winning ways after defeating Brentford 1-0 in the last Premier League fixture of the day.

Over in Spain, Mallorca won 1-0 on the road at Celta Vigo.

While in the late Bundesliga match, Bochum and Eintracht Frankfurt played out a 1-1 draw.

19:47 CET - Led by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (34), Inter Milan obliterated arch-rivals AC Milan 5-1 to make it four wins from four this season, as well as continuing their recent dominance over them.

Read our match report and check out the stats here.

19:23 CET - Rennes came back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Lille and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

See the stats and our report from the match here.

19:00 CET - At half-time in the Milan derby it's 2-0 to Inter.

Can Milan come back in the second half?

Follow all the action here!

18:18 CET - An eye-catching result over in Spain as Valencia beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in LaLiga.

See all the stats and read a report here.

18:13 CET - The game of the day has to be the Milan derby and it's underway at the San Siro with Inter already in the lead.

Follow all the action with our live commentary here.

18:05 CET - Elsewhere in the Premier League, Fulham beat Luton 1-0, while Aston Villa and Tottenham both scored TWICE in injury time to turn their games around and win.

Villa beat Crystal Palace 3-1 while Tottenham looked set to suffer a shock loss to Sheffield United before turning it around and winning 2-1.

17:58 CET - In the Premier League’s afternoon fixtures, there were mixed fortunes for the Manchester clubs.

City beat West Ham 3-1 in London but United lost by the same scoreline at home to high-flying Brighton - pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag there.

17:29 CET - The afternoon matches are done in Germany, so check out the scores below:

16:58 CET - A brace from sharpshooter Dusan Vlahovic (23) has helped Juventus to a 3-1 win over Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio in Serie A.

Take a look at the match stats and a report here.

15:58 CET - Athletic Bilbao have continued their good start to the LaLiga with a convincing 3-0 win over Cadiz.

See all the match stats and read a full report here.

15:42 CET - The afternoon matches in the Bundesliga are underway, with Dortmund and Leipzig both leading already.

Meanwhile, team news is in from Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's clash with Brighton, with Rasmus Hojlund (20) and Sergio Reguilon (26) making their first starts.

Champions Manchester City head to in-form West Ham, while the impressive Spurs host Sheffield United.

15:26 CET - After a really poor first 45 minutes, Liverpool totally turned the game on its head in the second half, putting three goals past Wolves to claim a 3-1 win. The home side will rue all the missed chances in the first half, and should have put the game to bed. But in the end, the half-time substitutions from Jurgen Klopp proved to be the difference.

Read our match report here.

Wolves vs Liverpool stats StatsPerform

14:50 CET - One of the games of the game comes from Italy’s Serie A, where the action opens with Juventus hosting Lazio.

Juventus are yet to lose in the league this season and while Lazio can’t say the same about themselves, they did beat champions Napoli before the international break.

Follow the action live here.

14:14 CET - LaLiga is back, with Athletic Bilbao and Cadiz getting the weekend underway in Spain.

13:16 CET - Wolves vs Liverpool is set to begin in just under 15 minutes, and there is some interesting team news from the away side. Jurgen Klopp is handing Jarell Quansah (20), who has been at the club since he was five years old, his debut in the heart of defence.

Follow the match live with us at Flashscore.

Wolves vs Liverpool starting XIs Flashscore

11:21 CET - Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly if they want to challenge for the title again - read all about it here.

10:43 CET - The action in Europe's major leagues today will begin with a clash between Wolves and Liverpool, which will kick off at 13:30 CET.

Big-money signing Ryan Gravenberch could make his debut for the visitors.

10:24 CET - Neymar made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Hilal overnight, coming off the bench to feature for the final 26 minutes of his new club's 6-1 demolition of Al Riyadh.

Click here to read all about the match

09:40 CET - After falling out with his manager, Jadon Sancho won't be in the Man Utd squad today, and Erik ten Hag has admitted he's not sure whether the winger will ever play for the club again.

"I don't know," he said. "He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can't contribute."

Read the full story here

09:10 CET - Happy Saturday! It's not just any old Saturday either with a number of unmissable matches of football on the agenda, including the Milan derby, Juventus vs Lazio, Manchester United vs Brighton and Barcelona vs Real Betis.