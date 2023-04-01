Football Tracker: Juventus held at home by Bologna despite late Vlahovic goal

It feels like the football never comes to a standstill, with another weekend of top-quality action back upon us. Stay tuned to the football tracker over the coming days as we provide you with all the quotes, scores and biggest news from the world of football. We go again!

27th August

21:37 CET - Nacho Vidal (28) scored a 95th-minute win for Osasuna to deal a killer blow to Valencia and clinch a 2-1 win away from home.

21:07 CET - Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Liverpool's super-sub Darwin Nunez (24). He said: "Definitely, a striker scores two goals and you can see he gets a smile on his face, and rightly so. But for the team, it was super-important that they got something like that, you need these kinds of things to grow together".

Read what else he had to say here.

Nunez was the hero for Liverpool Profimedia

21:03 CET - 15 minutes into the match between Napoli and Sassuolo, the champions are leading, with Victor Osimhen (24) scoring from the penalty spot.

20:45 CET - Important rule, Jason Tindall: When you proceed to wind your opponents up, make sure you win the match.

20:42 CET - Fiorentina have thrown away a two-goal lead home to Lecce to draw 2-2.

20:28 CET - Despite that late goal from Vlahovic, Juventus have been unable to find the winning goal against Bologna. They will have to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Read our match report.

20:10 CET - With 10 minutes to go, Dusan Vlahovic (23) has levelled the game for Juve. More than enough time to grab a winner now.

19:54 CET - 66 minutes in, Juventus are 1-0 down at home to Bologna. Can they find an equaliser?

Bologna celebrate their goal Profimedia

19:51 CET - Away from the results and matches today, former Italy boss Roberto Mancini will be the new coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, Ansa news agency reported on Sunday.

19:40 CET - Barcelona were involved in a rollercoaster clash with Villarreal, but eventually came out 4-3 winners.

Check out the report here.

Barca celebrate Lewandowski's winner Profimedia

19:36 CET - Harry Kane (30) had a brilliant home debut for Bayern, bagging twice in a 3-1 win over Augsburg.

Read our match report here.

19:28 CET - What have we just witnessed? 10-men Liverpool have sealed a truly absurd win when it looked like they were going to get nothing from this game, and Nunez was the hero from the bench. Crazy stuff.

Read our report.

The Liverpool bench celebrate their win Profimedia

19:23 CET - LIVERPOOL HAVE SURELY WON IT! THIS IS ASTONISHING! 10 MEN FOR AN HOUR, UNDER HUGE PRESSURE FROM NEWCASTLE, YET DARWIN NUNEZ HAS TURNED THIS MATCH AROUND! Football never ceases to amaze!

19:13 CET - Newcastle have missed a whole host of chances, and have now been punished! Substitute Darwin Nunez (24) has emphatically arrowed the ball into the bottom corner to shock the home fans with 10 minutes to go.

19:10 CET - Harry Kane (30) has scored his second of the game as Bayern go 3-0 up against Augsburg. He is going to score A LOT of goals in the Bundesliga.

19:03 CET - Incredible! Barca now lead 4-3! Robert Lewandowski (34) has scored! What a match!

19:00 CET - Ferran Torres (23) has now equalised for Barca. It's 3-3!

18:49 CET - Meanwhile over in Serie A, Juve are in action against Bologna.

18:41 CET - Villarreal have mounted a stunning comeback against Barca, and now lead 3-2 after a goal from Alex Baena (22).

18:14 CET - Remarkably, after being 2-0 down, Villarreal have clawed the game back to 2-2 against Barcelona just before half-time.

18:11 CET - Bayern have now doubled their lead, and it is indeed the main man Harry Kane (30). The England captain tucked away their second from the penalty spot.

18:05 CET - Bayern Munich are one-up against Augsburg, an own goal from Felix Uduokhai (25).

18:01 CET - Carnage at St James' Park. Virgil van Dijk (32) has been sent off! He has been given his marching orders after hacking down Alexander Isak, denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. It's all going wrong for Liverpool.

17:56 CET - NEWCASTLE LEAD! ANTHONY GORDON (22) HAS SCORED! It's a massive mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold (24) who miscontolled the ball, allowing Gordon a clear run through on goal and slot home. Trent has started the game really shakily and could have even been sent off.

17:50 CET - Just 20 minutes in, Barcelona already lead Villarreal 2-0 thanks to goals from Gavi (19) and Frenkie de Jong (26).

17:29 CET - A stoppage time equaliser from Omar Marmoush (24) gave 10-men Frankfurt a crucial point away at Mainz.

17:09 CET - Villarreal welcome champions Barcelona to El Madrigal in under 30 minutes now. Check out the lineups below.

Villarreal vs Barcelona starting XIs Flashscore

17:06 CET - Lorient have just kicked off against Lille, while the three other afternoon kick-offs in France have come to an end.

You can follow all the matches and see all the results from Ligue 1 at Flashscore.

16:58 CET - Manchester City have done it. After going a goal up, it looked like they were coasting to victory over Sheffield United, but some late drama meant Rodri (27) had to step up to give the champions the win. The Blades showed great heart, but it wasn't to be. City march on, and continue to show why they are the side to beat.

Check out our match report.

Rodri celebrates his late winner Profimedia

16:54 CET - Over at Turf Moor, Villa have secured a solid 3-1 win against Burnley, as Moussa Diaby (24) continued his impressive start to the season with another goal.

Diaby celebrates his goal Profimedia

16:49 CET - AND THAT'S WHY THEY ARE CHAMPIONS! Minutes after conceding, City have retaken the lead, with Rodri (27) thundering home a stunning strike in the 90th minute! What an ending to the game!

16:46 CET - WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT?! THEY HAVE BEEN ON THE BACK FOOT ALL GAME, BUT SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE EQUALISED WITH FIVE MINUTES TO GO! Former Blades player Kyle Walker made a huge mess of a clearance, giving the ball back to their opponents. The ball found itself to Jayden Bogle (23), who thumped home!

16:40 CET - Bayern are also in action at 17:30 CET, and as expected, Harry Kane (30) makes his home debut. He will be looking to add to his tally against Augsburg after his goal and assists on the opening day.

Bayern vs Augsburg starting XIs Flashscore

16:31 CET - The team news is in from St James' Park ahead of the clash between Newcastle and Liverpool. The home side are unchanged, but for Liverpool, Wataru Endo (30) makes his full debut. It will be a huge test for him and the Reds today.

Follow the contest live at Flashscore at 17:30 CET.

Newcastle vs Liverpool starting XIs Flashscore

16:25 CET - It has been utterly one-way traffic, and City have FINALLY scored with their 23rd shot of the match, and it is that man Erling Haaland (23) as he heads home. Brilliant cross from Jack Grealish (27). Huge sigh of relief on his face after the goal. Sheffield United haven't managed a shot all game.

16:06 CET - Just two minutes after half-time, Burnley have grabbed one back against Villa, with Lyle Foster (22) scoring their first goal of the season.

15:56 CET - Over in the Bundesliga, Mainz have gone one-up against Eintracht Frankfurt. Follow the match live with us at Flashscore,

15:38 CET - Would you believe it?! Erling Haaland (23) has missed from the penalty spot! It's been tough for the champions as they try to break down Sheffield United, and they've missed a golden opportunity to do just that. Fantasy Football players everywhere shedding a tear.

15:19 CET - Meanwhile, Aston Villa are already two goals to the good against Burnley, courtesy of a brace from Matty Cash (26) of all people!

The afternoon games have also kicked off in Ligue 1, and you can follow all those scores here.

15:12 CET - Manchester City are underway against Sheffield United as they target a third consecutive win this season in the Premier League. Last week's star Phil Foden (23) is on the bench, with Bernardo Silva (29) back in.

You can follow the match live here.

Sheffield Utd vs Man City starting XIs Flashscore

14:57 CET - An animated match started the action today as Rennes were held back by Le Havre, the newly promoted side came from 2-0 behind to equalise with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Read the full report here.

14:25 CET - Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta (39) on Sunday joined the growing number of voices denouncing the country's federation president, Luis Rubiales (46), saying his forced kiss with Jenni Hermoso (33) after the women's World Cup final was "damaging the image" of Spanish football.

"After what has happened this week I would like to convey my sadness as a person, as a father of three daughters, as a husband and as a footballer" at what has happened around "our football and around the Spanish women's national team", Iniesta wrote on his social networks.

"I believe that we cannot tolerate actions like the ones we have seen, which have tarnished such a great milestone as winning a World Cup," added the scorer of the goal against the Netherlands in the 2010 men's final, which gave Spain their first World Cup.

Read the full story here.

14:09 CET - Spain's football federation will meet urgently on Monday as its president, Luis Rubiales, faces a FIFA suspension and a storm of criticism over allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.

Read the full story here.

13:39 CET - Our first half of the day is drawing to a close and it is happening in Ligue 1. Rennes are leading newly promoted side Le Havre 2-1 thanks to goals from Ludovic Blas and Christopher Wooh.

8:15 CET - Former Premier League referee Mike Dean said a reference to fellow official Anthony Taylor as a "mate" had been "blown out of context", days after saying he did not alert Taylor to a referring mistake last season to spare him "more grief".

Dean was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during a fiery 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last August when Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero pulled Chelsea's Marc Cucurella to the ground by his hair at a corner.

Read the full story here.

7:35 CET - Lionel Messi (36) came off the bench and scored as Inter Miami began their push for the Major League Soccer playoffs with a 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

After a week in which Miami won the Leagues Cup and reached the final of the US Open Cup, Messi was left on the bench by coach Gerard "Tata" Martino but came into the game on the hour mark.

Read the full story here.

6:45 CET - Midfielder Bernardo Silva (29) is confident Manchester City will adapt in the absence of manager Pep Guardiola, who will miss the treble winner's Premier League clashes against Sheffield United and Fulham after undergoing back surgery.

Guardiola is recovering from the surgery in Barcelona, and assistant coach Juanma Lillo will replace the Spaniard on the touchline.

Read the full story here.

26th August

23:32 CET - Our final game of the day in Europe has finished with Girona leaving southern Spain with all three points thanks to a 2-1 victory against Sevilla. The winner was netted by Aleix Garcia in the 56th minute, and the Catalan side were able to hold on for the win.

Aleix Garcia scored the winner for Girona against Sevilla AFP

Read the report from the game now.

23:04 CET - It may have taken longer than usual, but PSG have finally picked up their first win of the season at the third attempt with a 3-1 success over Lens. Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Marco Asensio got the other in Paris.

Read the full match report now.

22:52 CET - All over in Serie A this Saturday and AC Milan continue to look like they have their swagger back with a resounding 4-1 victory over Torino. A brace from the spot from Olivier Giroud helped them to all three points.

Elsewhere, Verona held off a Roma fightback to pick up a 2-1 victory.

Check out the report from norther Italy now.

Verona picked up their first win over Roma since 2021 AFP

22:44 CET - Over in Spain, Sevilla are taking on Girona, where the visitors have taken a 2-1 lead in the second half through Aleix Garcia.

Follow the game live now.

22:20 CET - PSG look to be in control against Lens as Kylian Mbape - rather predictably - has netted to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Elsewhere, Olivier Giroud scored from the spot to give AC Milan a three-goal cushion over Torino.

22:11 CET - In Serie A, Verona and Roma are an hour into the league match, with Verona scoring twice to take a two-goal lead before the visitors halved the deficit through new signing Houssem Aouar 10 minutes after the break.

Don't miss a kick of the action with our live commentary.

22:10 CET - West Ham United manager David Moyes (60) was delighted to see his side finally get a Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion after a gritty defensive display and some clinical counter-attacking gave them a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Read the full article now.

21:47 CET - PSG have the lead over Lens as the first half comes to an end. Former Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio scores in the 45th minute for his first competitive goal for his new club.

21:33 CET - AC Milan are taking on Torino in Serie A and they are already 3-1 up heading into half-time. Goals from Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez have put them in firm control.

Elsewhere, Granada played out a five-goal thriller against Mallorca with the Andalusian side coming out on top 3-2.

Granada a tense ending to win the game AFP

Check out the report here.

21:12 CET - Our late games have started with PSG and Lens - last season's top two - headlining the action - follow the game live now.

In LaLiga, Cadiz and Almeria shared a 1-1 draw - read the match report from the encounter now.

Cadiz celebrate their opener against Almeria AFP

20:55 CET - Marseille have made it two wins from three in Ligue 1, thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Brest in southern France. Goals from Chancel Mbemba and Ismaila Sarr saw them home.

Marseille's Ismaila Sarr celebrates his first goal for the club AFP

Read the full report here.

20:32 CET - Elsewhere around Europe, there were wins for Bayer Leverkusen and Frosinone over Borussia Monchengladbach and Atalanta respectively.

Check out the report from Leverkusen's win here, where Victor Boniface scored twice in the match.

20:28 CET - What a statement result for West Ham. Brighton have been rightly receiving plaudits from all corners for their fast start to the Premier League season, but the Hammers have brought them back down to earth with a resolute 3-1 win.

Brighton - West Ham match stats StatsPerform

Make sure to read the full report to catch up with the game.

20:25 CET - Back to some of the action from early in the day and Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu (57) has sung the praises of new signing James Maddison (26) after their 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

He was asked about Maddison's price tag, but the Australian has deemed his midfielder a 'bargain'.

James Maddison heat map against Bournemouth StatsPerform, Profimedia

Read more from the Spurs' boss here.

20:14 CET - Maybe too little, too late for Brighton, who have made it 3-1 over West Ham, thanks to Pascal Gross, who, with that goal, has become Brighton's leading scorer in the Premier League. Still, two goals in arrears for the hosts.

19:57 CET - Is that game over in Brighton? West Ham add their third of the game as Bowen turns provider for Michail Antonio, who scores his first goal of the new campaign to give his side a really nice cushion.

19:49 CET - Back at the AMEX Stadium, and West Ham have doubled their lead over Brighton - Jarrod Bowen getting his name on the scoresheet. Can the Seagulls battle back with 30 minutes to play? Find out with Flashscore.

19:47 CET - You can't keep this man out of the game... Victor Boniface has added his second of the game to make it 3-0 for Bayer Leverkusen over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen celebrate one of their strikes AFP

Follow the game live here.

19:37 CET - Some reaction to Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Fulham from Gunners manager Mikel Arteta (41), who has bemoaned his side for conceding an early goal to make their life harder.

"We dominated the game and created countless chances and should have scored five, six, seven goals easily. When you've done the most difficult thing - get back ahead against a well organised team - you have to defend your box from one corner."

Read the full report here.

Back underway in the second half around Europe's 18:30 CET games.

19:19 CET - Over in Serie A, perhaps the biggest story belongs to newly-promoted Frosinone, who currently lead 2-0 over Atalanta thanks to strikes from Abdou Harroui and Ilario Monterisi.

Follow the game live now.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are now two up against Gladbach, with Jonathan Tah adding the second.

19:05 CET - Not such a quiet start in Marseille with the hosts taking the lead after just four minutes in their Ligue 1 match against Brest. Defender Chancel Mbemba with the early strike.

18:49 CET - A quiet start in our 18:30 CET set of kick-offs but we have had a goal in the game between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen with Victor Boniface netting for the visitors.

Meanwhile, against the run of play on the south coast of England, James Ward-Prowse has scored his first goal of his West Ham career to give his side the lead over Brighton.

Follow the Premier League clash with Flashscore now.

18:14 CET - Plenty more football to come tonight from across Europe and further afield with the likes of Brighton, AC Milan and PSG all in action.

Remember you can follow each and every game live with Flashscore's score service throughout the evening both on the website and through the app.

18:03 CET - Manchester United extended their unbeaten record at home as they stood their ground against Nottingham Forest. After trailing 2-0, the hosts managed a dramatic 3-2 comeback.

17:55 CET - Fulham get their point at last. After a resilient performance at Arsenal, the visitors managed a 2-2 draw.

17:46 CET - Just when you thought it was over... Harrison Reed puts a cross into the box and finds Joao Palhinha, who latches on to it and strikes the ball into the bottom left corner.

17:35 CET - And United finally have their goal! Bruno Fernandes capitalised on the momentum to make it 3-2 from the spot against Nottingham Forest.

Fernandes has been all over for United Statsperform, Profimedia

17:31 CET - It's mayhem at the Emirates as Arsenal are now in front thanks to Eddie Nketiah moments after leveling the score. The hosts are now 2-1 up.

17:27 CET - Arsenal are back in the game! Bukayo Saka converted from the spot to equalise for the Gunners 1-1 against Fulham.

17:26 CET - A sending-off for Forest! Bruno Fernandes was through on goal as the last man as Joe Worrall dragged the Portuguese down, visitors are now with 10 men.

17:24 CET - Borussia Dortmund have dropped points at Bochum as the hosts managed to hold on to a 1-1 draw.

Bochum - Dortmund match stats Statsperform

17:08 CET - The entirety of the Spain's women coaching staff have resigned (Jorge Vilda remains the head coach) as the federation and its president Luis Rubiales' polemic continues.

16:50 CET - A few minutes before the hour mark, Donyell Malen picks up the ball on the edge of the penalty box and produces a moment of magic with a brilliant shot that goes into the left side of the goal to equalise for Dortmund against Bochum.

16:44 CET - Romelu Lukaku (30) may be in exile at Chelsea, but he has been presented as a lifeline back in Serie A this week.

It was reported on Friday that Roma had entered talks to sign Lukaku on loan.

The Blues are hoping to move Lukaku on before the end of the European transfer window on September 1st, with either a permanent move or a loan deal that includes a fee for both options.

But the question is, will Lukaku succeed in a Roma shirt?

Lukaku has been linked with Roma Profimedia

16:18 CET - United remain hopeful as Christian Eriksen shortens the gap, making it 2-1 at the 17th minute against Nottingham Forest.

16:06 CET - The surprises simply do not stop today! Fulham are leading at the Emirates as Andreas Pereira managed to punish Aaron Ramsdale who was away from his line to open the scoring for his side against Arsenal.

16:04 CET - It's a Nottingham Forest party at Old Trafford as Willy Boly gets on the scoresheet as well thanks to a set piece cross from Morgan Gibbs-White. Forest are leading 2-0 and it's only the fourth minute!

16:02 CET - Out of absolutely nowhere, a counterattack from Nottingham Forest give them the lead with only two minutes in as Taiwo Awoniyi gives the visitors the lead.

15:46 CET - It's a surprising start in Germany as Bochum take the lead early on against Dortmund as Kevin Stoger opens the scoring for the hosts.

15:31 CET - The weekend's Bundesliga action is underway as Borussia Dortmund visit Bochum for their second league game of the season.

15:30 CET - "We've got our Tottenham back" sing the travelling fans as Spurs collect their first three points away from home thanks to the 2-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth - Spurs match stats Statsperform

15:15 CET - More team news as Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest XI have been posted.

15:04 CET - Arsenal and Fulham have both released their starting lineups for the clash this afternoon.

14:54 CET - Dejan Kulusevski finds his first goal in 27 appearances to double Spurs' lead. Heung-Min Son found left-back Iyenoma Udogie who cut it back to the Swede to put in a sweet finish.

14:46 CET - Spurs will be looking to double the lead and confirm the win while Bournemouth believe they still have a chance to comeback as the second half begins.

Spurs are heading into the second half with momentum Statsperform, Profimedia

14:30 CET - BREAKING: FIFA's Disciplinary Committee said on Saturday it has provisionally suspended Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish soccer federation, amid uproar after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.

"The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee... has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level," FIFA said in a statement.

14:20 CET - Spurs are officially 45 minutes away from their first away victory of the season as they head to the dressing rooms with a 1-0 lead at Bournemouth.

13:47 CET - With just over 15 minutes in, new signing James Maddison finds the net for this new-looking Spurs. Pape Sarr found him with a delightful pass between the Bournemouth defence as the forward just needed to push it past Neto to find the net as Spurs lead 1-0.

13:30 CET - And we are off! Spurs and Bournemouth clash is underway.

12:51 CET - Another busy day of football across Europe and the world, which starts with Premier League action between Tottenham and Bournemouth on the south coast at 13:30 CET.

Here are the lineups for the early kick-off, and make sure to follow the game live with our dedicated audio commentary, which begins five minutes before the start of the game.

Bournemouth - Tottenham lineups Flashscore

11:41 CET - The early kick-off is just under two hours away as our Premier League weekend action sees Spurs going to Bournemouth, and they will be looking to Richarlison (26) to lead from the front.

The Brazilian has not been as impressive as the Tottenham faithful would have wanted him to be so far.

Richarlison stats against Man United Statsperfrom, Profimedia

10:26 CET - Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (26) has backed forward Richarlison to find the net regularly this season, despite the Brazil international's struggles in front of goal so far in the new campaign.

Richarlison, who has scored three goals and registered four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since joining from Everton in July last year, is yet to find the net this season.

See what the Spurs boss had to say here.

9:43 CET - Liverpool's margin for error in the transfer market is slim compared to their rivals, manager Jurgen Klopp said, while acknowledging that it is not easy to work with budget constraints.

Liverpool have signed three players so far, and with the Premier League's transfer window closing on September 1, there are concerns among supporters if the club will have more incoming players in what was expected to be a busy close season at Anfield.

Read the full story here.

6:27 CET - Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr (23) will be sidelined for their next LaLiga game at home to Getafe with a leg muscle problem, coach Carlo Ancelotti after his side won 1-0 at Celta Vigo on Friday.

The forward could also miss the start of Brazil's World Cup qualifying campaign, having been substituted after 15 minutes. Real face Getafe on September 2 while Brazil host Bolivia six days later before travelling to Peru on September 12.

However, Ancelotti said the injury was not serious.

Read the full story here.

6:16: CET - After a disappointing season last year, Raheem Sterling (28) is shining in the opening of this campaign under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. After scoring two goals in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Luton the Argentine was more than happy with the forward's return to form.

Read the full story here.