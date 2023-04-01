Former Italy and Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini calls time on glittering career

Giorgio Chiellini captained Italy to Euro 2020 glory
Giorgio Chiellini captained Italy to Euro 2020 glory
Giorgio Chiellini on Tuesday announced his retirement at the age of 39, bringing the curtain down on a trophy-packed career.

Former Italy and Juventus defender Chiellini revealed he would be hanging up his boots after playing his last match on Saturday, in Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final defeat to Columbus Crew.

"You have been the most beautiful and intense journey of my life. You have been my everything," Chiellini wrote on social media alongside a video showing the highlights of his career.

"With you I have travelled a unique and unforgettable path. But now it is time to start new chapters, face new challenges and write further important and exciting pages of life."

Chiellini won nine Serie A titles with Juventus and also captained Italy to their Euro 2020 triumph at Wembley, where they defeated England on penalties in the final.

He began his career at Livorno before moving to Juve in 2005 after a season at Fiorentina, playing for the Turin club for 17 years, playing 561 games. He became their third player with most appearances after forward Alessandro Del Piero (705) and recently retired goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (685).

"For Juventus fans, for 17 seasons, the number 3 stood for one thing, and one thing only: Giorgio Chiellini," Juventus wrote in a statement.

"Player, man and captain - three perspectives of Giorgio himself, who today concluded his career as a footballer.

"Everything, always, together. You were always by our side, like a superhero ready to intervene if necessary. In your case, however, there was no shield, red cloak or bat-mobile."

Chiellini quit international football last year after being capped 117 times for his country.

