Former Springbok Elton Jantjies banned for four years after positive drug test

South Africa World Cup winner Elton Jantjies (33) has been suspended for four years after being found guilty of using the banned substance Clenbuterol, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) announced on Thursday.

Fly-half Jantjies was part of the Springbok squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in 2019, but not the side that claimed the 2023 trophy in France last year.

He said in August he had tested positive for Clenbuterol but maintained his innocence and added he was “shocked and sad”.

The drug is generally used to burn fat, though it is also found in some asthma medication. It is also known to increase stamina.

Jantjies said at the time he would fight the allegation.

SAIDS noted in its ruling that "the athlete did not exercise his right to have their case heard before an Independent Doping Hearing Panel”.

Jantjies' agent Anthony Johnson told South Africa’s Herald newspaper that his client would not be making any public statements and suggested the player had instructed his legal team to fight the outcome.

“Elton would prefer not to engage with the media and his legal team is working on the case,” he said.

Jantjies last played for French second tier side Agen in a brief stint in early 2023.