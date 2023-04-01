Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is heading to the Czech Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is heading to the Czech Tour
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is heading to the Czech Tour
Chris Froom will take part in the Czech Tour
Chris Froom will take part in the Czech Tour
czechtour.com
One of the most famous riders in the history of cycling, Chris Froome (38), will be racing at the Czech Tour, the biggest stage race in the Czech Republic. The British rider will be presenting himself to the fans from the 27th to the 30th of July with Team Israel - Premier Tech.

Froome has triumphed four times in the overall Tour de France and has twice dominated the other pair of Grand Tours - the Vuelta and the Giro d'Italia.

"This is fantastic news, Chris is a cycling icon and his participation in the Czech Tour is a unique opportunity for our fans to see him in the Czech Republic," said race director Leopold König, Froome's former Team Sky teammate.

"I'm really looking forward to racing in the Czech Republic for the first time at the Czech Tour. It's great to reunite with my former teammate Leo König, who won the Tour de France with me in 2015, and to see the race he now runs. I've had a good training block and I'm ready to start the second part of the season with four hard days," said Froome.

The Czech Tour will offer great competition this year, with three World Tour squads among the 21 teams: BORA - hansgrohe, Intermarché - Circus - Wanty and Jumbo-Visma. There will be no shortage of top Czech riders either. The cyclists will have four hard days ahead of them, with the royal stage scheduled for Saturday, when the riders will have to climb almost 3,500 vertical metres.

Czech Tour 2023

Stage 1 - 27th July: Prostějov - Uničov, 165 km / 2,217 vertical metres

Stage 2 - 28th July: Olomouc - Pustevny, 167.5 km / 2,840 vertical metres

Stage 3 - 29th July: Moravská Třebová - Červenohorské sedlo, 161.5 km / 3 404 vertical metres

Stage 4 - 30th July: Šumperk - Šternberk, 176.2 km / 2,982 vertical metres

Mentions
Road cyclingFroome ChrisKonig Leopold
Related Articles
Ineos Grenadiers hoping for Tour podium as Bernal looks to win title again in the future
Former winner Chris Froome left out of Israel-Premier Tech's Tour de France team
Bilbao wins emotional Tour de France stage 10 from break as Vingegaard retains yellow
Updated
Show more
Road cycling
Smiling Pogacar ready for Tour's second week and mind games with rival Vingegaard
Mark Cavendish named in Britain's squad for worlds despite crash
Patient Pidcock mulls Tour de France options after tough first week
Rotterdam to host 2024 Tour de France Femmes depart
Annemiek van Vleuten wins fourth Giro d'Italia Donne title
Flying Pogacar takes fresh momentum into Tour de France rest day as gap closes
Woods wins Tour de France stage nine as Vingegaard retains overall series lead
Pogacar and Vingegaard set for vintage Tour de France duel after Pogacar narrows gap
Mark Cavendish offered another Tour chance by Astana-Qazaqstan despite planned retirement
Pedersen wins Tour de France stage eight, Mark Cavendish's Tour record hopes brought to an end
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |