Outgoing Luis Alberto lifts Lazio past Genoa for vital Serie A victory

Luis Alberto said recently that he intends to leave Lazio at the end of the season

Lazio moved to within three points of the UEFA Champions League qualification places in Serie A, leapfrogging Atalanta into sixth thanks to a 1-0 win at mid-table Genoa, who saw their four-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Home forward Caleb Ekuban created the first chance of the contest as he flicked the ball cleverly inside Mario Gila, only to fire wastefully into the side netting, while hopeful strikes off target from distance by Gila and Felipe Anderson were Lazio’s only attempts in the opening half-hour, before visiting head coach Igor Tudor was forced into a change on 36 minutes as Elseid Hysaj replaced the injured Manuel Lazzari.

As the half drew to a close, the game became more exciting, with Mateo Retegui’s audacious effort from the centre circle drifting wide with away goalkeeper Christos Mandas backpedalling.

At the other end, Taty Castellanos looked to capitalise on a mix-up between Alessandro Vogliacco and Djed Spence, but his lay-off was behind Luis Alberto.

Genoa - Lazio match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Then, in stoppage time, Ekuban had arguably the best opportunity before the break, but again got his bearings wrong when squaring for Albert Guðmundsson may have been the better option, as both Tudor and home manager Alberto Gilardino will have headed into the dressing rooms looking for much more of a cutting edge from their respective sides.

Felipe Anderson’s cross out of play around 30 seconds after the restart didn’t offer much hope that either team would get their noses in front here, as the Brazilian subsequently saw a shot blocked crucially by Aaron Martín.

Half-time substitute Alessio Romagnoli was the next Lazio player to look frustrated as his header went wide, but the capital club duly broke the deadlock on 67 minutes as a lovely one-two between Daichi Kamada and Felipe Anderson sent the Japanese midfielder to the byline, and he provided the perfect cutback for Luis Alberto to tuck home.

Genoa - Lazio player ratings Flashscore

That goal forced Gilardino into a double change as David Ankeye and ex-Lazio midfielder Milan Badelj entered the field in place of Ekuban and Kevin Strootman, before wing-back Stefano Sabelli was also thrown on for Vogliacco in search of an equaliser. Il Grifone weren’t able to draw level though, and look set to finish in and around 12th place following their return to Serie A this season.

They host relegation-threatened Cagliari next Sunday, while Lazio have to overturn a two-goal deficit against Juventus on Tuesday in their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Daichi Kamada (Lazio)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.