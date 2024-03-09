German FA denies contact with Jurgen Klopp over national team job

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp
German FA (DFB) managing director Andreas Rettig said Saturday there has been "no contact" with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp about taking over the national team.

Speaking with German magazine Focus, Rettig said the DFB was trying to respect Klopp's wishes to take a break once his tenure at Liverpool ends in the summer.

"There has been no contact. He has given himself a break. I don't know whether we should be giving him travel tips on how to enjoy his free time."

With current Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's contract running until the end of Euro 2024, to be held on German soil, the DFB has been looking for a long-term replacement - with Klopp at the top of the list.

"He wants a break and that's why it is not an issue," Rettig said.

Klopp stunned the football world in January when he announced he would step down as Liverpool boss at the end of the current season, citing exhaustion.

He has been linked with a number of jobs, including that of the German national team, but has said repeatedly he would take at least a year off before returning to coaching.

The hosts have struggled in the build-up to the Euros, leading to the sacking of Hansi Flick, the first Germany coach to be fired in the federation's history.

Germany won just three of 11 matches in 2023, including just one of four under Nagelsmann.

Rettig said the DFB backed Nagelsmann's side to perform strongly in the summer and hoped he would stay on after a successful tournament.

"You don't send a successful coach away."

Mentions
FootballGermany
Football
