Germany snatch a draw against Ukraine in 1000th international game celebration

Updated
Germany and Ukraine players before the game
Germany and Ukraine players before the game
Germany marked their 1000th international match by snatching a dramatic 3-3 draw with a last-gasp penalty against Ukraine in a charity game in Bremen on Monday.

Germany took the lead in the sixth minute through a deflection from Niclas Fuellkrug who scored his seventh goal in seven games.

Ukraine seized on a loose ball in midfield to break on a counter-attack as Viktor Tsyhankov equalised in the 19th minute.

Four minutes later a Mykhailo Mudryk shot bounced off Antonio Rudiger in the six-yard box for an own goal to give the visitor's a 2-1 lead.

Hansi Flick's side were dealt another blow early in the second half after a defensive error allowed Tsyhankov to score a second goal to hand Ukraine a 3-1 advantage.

Germany pulled one back seven minutes from time when Kai Havertz slotted home. Joshua Kimmich converted a penalty in added time to deny Ukraine their first win over Germany.

"We started the game quite well, it felt relatively good. Then we conceded two silly goals," said Kimmich. "Fortunately, we were rewarded at the end with two goals."

Germany coach Flick added: "We did a lot of things well in possession and created goal-scoring chances, but unfortunately we didn't finish them as we wanted.

"I feel sorry for the team because they really tried to turn the game around. The important thing is that we show mentality. It was enough to make it 3-3 but we still have to address the things we have to do better."

As European Championship hosts, Germany are not taking part in the qualifying campaign and will next play friendlies against Poland on Friday and Colombia four days later.

Ukraine will face North Macedonia on Friday and Malta three days later in their Group C qualifiers for Euro 2024.

