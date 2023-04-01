LIV Golf ups international events for 2024, adds Las Vegas stop

LIV Golf course
LIV Golf course
Reuters
LIV Golf unveiled the majority of its 14-event 2024 season schedule on Wednesday with at least half the tournaments being played outside the United States as the Saudi Arabia-backed league continues its push to be a global series.

None of the announced tournaments are at courses owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has hosted five LIV Golf events over the circuit's first two years, but there are three open slots still on the schedule.

Among the events still without a home is LIV Golf's season-ending team championship, which for the last two years has been held at Trump's National Doral Golf Club in Florida.

The other still-to-be-named sites are for an April 5-7 event in the United States, which will take place the week before the Masters, and the individual championship.

The season begins Feb. 2-4 in Mayakoba, Mexico for a second consecutive year before a new Las Vegas event from Feb. 8-10 that will conclude the day before the city hosts the NFL Super Bowl.

Other new U.S.-based events include stops in Nashville and Houston. Hosting countries on the schedule, in addition to Mexico, are Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Spain and Britain.

In 2023, LIV held six events internationally and eight in the United States.

"Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love," LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a news release.

"LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more."

