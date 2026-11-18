Aalborg Handball on Wednesday created a huge surprise in the Champions League when they defeated German Bundesliga outfit Fuchse Berlin 34-31 to boost their hopes of progressing in the tournament from Group 1.

Aalborg’s men’s handball team played one of their best matches of the season, to secure a 34-31 home victory against Fuchse Berlin in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

This was the opening match of the Champions League main round, and with this win, Aalborg now has three points—having carried over a single point from the previous stage.

The situation is bleaker for Fuchse Berlin, who remain on zero points following the defeat. Despite Aalborg holding a 29-23 lead in the final stages, Fuchse Berlin came close to staging a dramatic comeback.

Fuchse Berlin’s star player, Mathias Gidsel, narrowed the gap to 28-30 with just over five minutes remaining, but the visitors could get no closer. Although the Germans managed to close the gap to just two goals on two subsequent occasions, it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.

The home side held firm in the final minutes, bolstered by several crucial saves from Aalborg goalkeeper Niklas Landin.

The foundation for the victory was laid in the first half, with Aalborg heading into the break holding an 18-16 lead. Aalborg successfully kept Mathias Gidsel scoreless for the first 15 minutes and he managed only two goals throughout the entire first half.

By the end of the match, however, Gidsel had tallied eight goals, making him the joint leading goalscorer for the German side alongside Tobias Grondahl.

For Aalborg, Sander Sagosen delivered an outstanding performance, scoring almost at will. The Norwegian finished as the match’s leading goalscorer with nine goals. In addition, Aalborg backcourt player Juri Knorr also played a solid match against his compatriots.