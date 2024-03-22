Hasek reign starts in perfect fashion as Czech Republic fight back to beat Norway

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Hasek reign starts in perfect fashion as Czech Republic fight back to beat Norway
Hasek reign starts in perfect fashion as Czech Republic fight back to beat Norway
Czech Republic celebrate Antonin Barak's winner
Czech Republic celebrate Antonin Barak's winner
AFP
Czech Republic came from a goal down to claim only their third victory in 12 away internationals, defeating opponents Norway 2-1 in Ivan Hasek’s first match in charge of his country.

Intense control of the ball within the opening 20 minutes eventually led to the hosts breaking the deadlock. Oscar Bobb was responsible, picking up the ball out wide and sizing up his marker as another defender rushed over to cover. The 20-year-old then simply poked the ball between the two of them into the penalty area, where he blasted home his second goal for his country.

While Norway will not be competing in this summer’s UEFA European Championships, the likes of Bobb could be crucial in their attempts to end their current 24-year wait for a major tournament appearance. However, they must fix their leaky defence, which was expertly exposed before the break by the Czechs, to do so.

Committing bodies forward following the defence of a corner was a masterstroke by new head coach Hasek, as David Zima - one of seven men queuing up in the penalty area - levelled the scoreline by heading in unmarked from six yards.

There was still some ironing out of Norway’s system to be completed as natural strikers Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth shared duties of the one central role in Ståle Solbakken’s attack, yet their best opportunity eventually arrived with the latter crossing to the former. Haaland, though, was unable to power a header past Jindrich Stanek, who parried away. Zima then did just enough to put the Manchester City star off and avoid the rebound being put into an empty net.

Ultimately, Haaland was withdrawn after 75 fruitless minutes which, days after being pictured limping in training, may be cause for concern for both club and country. At the opposite end of the field the Czechs had done little to trouble Orjan Nyland - up until the 85th minute at least.

Substitute Ondrej Lingr was brought down by Andreas Hanche-Olsen on the edge of the box - a foul the defender was only yellow carded for - before Antonín Barák delivered the real punishment, stepping up to fire the late winner into the top-left corner direct from the resulting free-kick.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, Czech Republic will be boosted by this result as they aim to progress from a group including Turkey, Portugal and one other qualifier yet to be confirmed. For Norway, meanwhile, this was another example of them failing to make full use of the incredible array of talent at their disposal. Solbakken will be hoping for a much improved performance when they host Slovakia on Tuesday.

Flashscore ratings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: David Zima (Czech Republic)

Check out all the match stats from the game now.

Mentions
FootballNorwayCzech Republic
Related Articles
2024 European Championships: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Leicester City take out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL
'Only joy': Nagelsmann wants Germany to feel no pressure before home Euros
Show more
Football
Scotland hit for four in humbling by ruthless Netherlands display
England captain Kane to miss Brazil clash due to ankle injury
Mbappe expects future to be decided before Euros, wants to represent France in Olympics
Owner of French football club Angers jailed for sexual assault
The story of Jarrad Branthwaite’s meteoric rise ahead of potential England debut
Players must help restore image of Spanish football after RFEF raids, says manager
Editors' Picks: Fiery friendlies take centre stage on big weekend for F1 and cricket
Most Read
Delving into the decades-long 'Jollof Derby' between Nigeria and Ghana
Rampant Portugal thrash Sweden without Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly
Tennis Tracker: Coco Gauff in action in Miami after rain delays start
Leicester City take out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings