'Only joy': Nagelsmann wants Germany to feel no pressure before home Euros

Germany are still far from tournament-ready less than three months before the start of Euro 2024 on home soil but coach Julian Nagelsmann (36) said the team does not feel under pressure.

The Germans face France in a friendly on Saturday before hosting the Dutch three days later.

Nagelsmann, who took over following the sacking of Hansi Flick in September, has had a mixed start with a win and a draw during a US trip in October followed by two straight losses in Austria and at home against Turkey in November.

"In the last two games we had maybe too many attack-minded players on the pitch," Nagelsmann told a press conference on Friday. "This week we worked well in training and I am confident we will deliver a good performance tomorrow."

"On the issue of pressure, I have to repeat that these are things brought in from the outside. This pseudo pressure is not about life or death."

Germany's most recent results Flashscore

The four-time world champions, have had little success internationally since their 2014 World Cup victory, and have been eliminated early in their last three tournaments.

They crashed out in the first round at the last two World Cups and were eliminated in the round of 16 at the European Championship three years ago.

Success-starved German fans have grown impatient ahead of the tournament starting in Germany on June 14th with the hosts facing Scotland.

"The pressure we have is the pressure to be successful but all the rest is just issues brought in from outside. Sporting success is one part of life but I will not go crazy over something that has been fun for me since the age of three," Nagelsmann said.

"We would be wise to enjoy the game. We have two important games, then a key two-month phase for the coaches and then it's off to the Euros."

The Germans will also play Ukraine in Nuremberg on June 3rd before taking on Greece in Monchengladbach four days later in their last friendly matches before the start of the Euros.

"I don't like the pressure and the 'what-if we lose'. Life is grand and football is a part of it and always fun. It's football, not politics, or a major decision affecting 30,000 workers," Nagelsmann said.

"It's football and it should awaken emotions. We will try to win and if not we will try again on Tuesday."