Germany teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic to miss matches against France and Netherlands

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic (19) will have to wait a little longer for his Germany debut with the teenager ruled out of their friendly internationals against France and Netherlands later this month, his club said on Tuesday.

Pavlovic, who has been having a sensational season at Bayern as a defensive midfielder, was one of six newcomers named in Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's squad last week for their two friendly matches but is now out with tonsillitis.

The Germans, hosts of Euro 2024 starting on June 14th, travel to France on March 23rd before hosting the Dutch three days later, with Nagelsmann eager to test players in his effort to build a tournament-ready team in less than 100 days.

Nagelsmann, who took over after the sacking of Hansi Flick in September, has had a mixed start with a win and a draw during a US trip in October followed by two straight losses in Austria and at home against Turkey in November.

The Germans will also play Ukraine in Nuremberg on June 3rd before taking on Greece in Moenchengladbach four days later in their last friendly matches before the start of Euro 2024.

