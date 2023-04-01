Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Belfast Giants as emergency cover

  4. Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Belfast Giants as emergency cover
Cech was one of the world's best football goalkeepers
Reuters
Former Premier League soccer goalkeeper Petr Cech (41) has joined ice hockey champions Belfast Giants on loan from Oxford City Stars as temporary emergency cover, the top-tier side said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Cech, who made more than 600 appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal, called time on his soccer career at the end of the 2018-19 season before switching to ice hockey and joining British fourth-tier outfit Guildford Phoenix.

In June the former Czech Republic international signed with third-tier Oxford City Stars from Chelmsford Chieftains as their goaltender for the 2023-24 campaign.

"Petr is a highly decorated athlete, who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level, so his support during this loan period will be invaluable," said Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

Belfast Giants are the current Elite Ice Hockey League champions for the seventh time in their history.

Mentions
HockeyCech PetrBelfastElite League
