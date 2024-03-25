NHL roundup: Anthony Cirelli sends Lightning past Ducks in overtime

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left-wing Anthony Duclair during the third period

Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Sunday to stretch their point streak to a season-high seven games.

After intercepting Mason McTavish's drop pass on an Anaheim rush, Cirelli led a two-on-zero break with Brandon Hagel. Cirelli then finished off a give-and-go for his 16th goal of the season to boost Tampa Bay to 6-0-1 in their past seven games.

Anthony Duclair recorded a goal, producing a point in his seventh game after being acquired by the Lightning at the trade deadline. Luke Glendening broke an 11-game goal-scoring drought. Nikita Kucherov's team-record 13-game assist streak came to an end.

For Anaheim, Ross Johnston scored for the first time in nearly two years, and Pavel Mintyukov also scored as the Ducks fell to 2-8-1 in their past 11 games. Lukas Dostal stopped 24 shots.

Jack Hughes collected a goal and an assist in his 300th regular-season game, Kaapo Kahkonen made 36 saves to snap a personal 11-game losing streak and New Jersey scored three times in the second period of a victory over New York in Elmont, N.Y.

The Devils won for the third time in four games and pulled within five points of the Capitals for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-6-1) and trail Washington by four points after snapping a six-game losing streak on Saturday.

Hughes started his 19th multi-point game of the season by setting up Timo Meier's 12th goal this month, then adding his 24th goal of the campaign. Meier also had an assist. New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves and dropped his sixth straight start.

Jonathan Drouin scored 54 seconds into overtime, his second goal of the game, and Colorado rallied to beat Pittsburgh in Denver.

The Penguins led 4-0 with 4:20 remaining in the second period. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 18 games and his home point streak to 34 games. It is the second-longest home point streak in NHL history, behind Wayne Gretzky's 40-game run in 1988-89.

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists. Bryan Rust, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Jesse Puljujarvi also had goals for the Penguins.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice to help Washington beat visiting Winnipeg.

T.J. Oshie had two assists and Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for the Capitals, who moved into the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Connor Hellebuyck, who started after being pulled against the New York Islanders on Saturday, made 16 saves for the Jets, who have lost three in a row after winning four of five.

Frederik Andersen made 32 saves to bolster his glittering record over the past few weeks as Carolina held off Toronto for a victory in Raleigh, N.C.

Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho scored in the first period as the Hurricanes stretched their point streak to seven games. Andersen is 6-0-0 since coming back to action after a months-long absence because of a health scare.

Nicholas Robertson scored for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll made 41 saves, stopping all 27 shots he faced across the final two periods.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun capped a two-goal performance by scoring on the power play with 3:03 left in the third period, fueling hosts Ottawa past Edmonton.

Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson each collected a goal and two assists and Parker Kelly scored into an empty net. Joonas Korpisalo turned aside 33 shots for the Senators, who overcame Zach Hyman's 50th goal of the season.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard set up three goals to extend his assist streak to seven games. He also set up three goals in the Oilers' 3-1 win over the Senators on Jan. 6.

Sam Reinhart reached 50 goals this season, scoring twice and adding an assist, as Florida rolled past hosts Philadelphia.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, while Brandon Montour chipped in three helpers. Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Sam Bennett also added assists. Anthony Stolarz made 32 stops for Florida.

Bobby Brink got the lone goal for the Flyers. Felix Sandstrom made 11 saves in the loss.

Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal with 5:28 remaining and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves as Dallas won their fourth straight game, beating Arizona in Tempe, Ariz.

Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene each had a goal and two assists and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, who are tied with Colorado in points for first place in the Central Division. However, the Avalanche have a game in hand.

Clayton Keller and Nick Bjugstad both scored and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for Arizona, who had a three-game home winning streak come to an end.

JJ Peterka broke a third-period tie with a go-ahead goal that sent visiting Buffalo to a crucial victory over Calgary.

Tage Thompson recorded one goal and one assist while Peyton Krebs and Connor Clifton each added a goal for the Sabres, ending a two-game skid. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves in the finale of a five-game road trip. He also collected one assist.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Flames, who have lost three consecutive games and have just two victories in their past eight outings. Goalie Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots.

Alex Newhook scored twice and Kaiden Guhle had a goal and two assists as visiting Montreal routed spiralling Seattle.

Nick Suzuki added a goal and an assist and Mike Matheson also scored for Montreal, helping snap a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) with the side winning for just the second time in their past eight games (2-4-2). Goaltender Cayden Primeau made 36 saves.

Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle, who matched a season-worst with an eight-game winless stretch (0-6-2), essentially knocking the Kraken out of the Western Conference's wildcard race.