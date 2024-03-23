NHL roundup: Capitals post shootout win over Hurricanes, Avalanche victorious again

Dylan Strome (27) provided the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 7-6 on Friday in a highly entertaining game that saw both teams have a player record a hat-trick.

Sonny Milano had three goals, while Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who made the most out of 25 shots on goal. Strome provided three assists and Ivan Miroshnichenko had two assists.

Washington used Darcy Kuemper, who allowed four goals on 22 shots, and Charlie Lindgren, who surrendered two goals on nine shots, in net.

Sebastian Aho's hat-trick led the Hurricanes, but their five-game winning streak was snapped. Jaccob Slavin had a goal and an assist, while Seth Jarvis and Brady Skjei had the other Carolina goals. Jake Guentzel supplied three assists and Martin Necas had two assists. Pyotr Kochetkov gave up six goals on 25 shots for the Hurricanes.

Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal and an insurance goal in a short span of the second period for Dallas in a win over visiting Pittsburgh.

Joe Pavelski and Sam Steel also scored, and Jason Robertson had two assists for the Stars, who have won three straight and eight of 10. Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, Rickard Rakell also scored and Evgeni Malkin added two assists for the Penguins, who have lost three of four. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry allowed four goals on 20 shots before he was replaced in the third by Alex Nedeljkovic, who made three saves.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist as Colorado extended its winning streak to eight games with a victory over Columbus in Denver.

The run of eight consecutive victories ties the sixth-longest winning streak in Avalanche franchise history. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, and Jonathan Drouin had two assists. Ross Colton and Valeri Nichushkin scored Colorado's other goals.

Damon Severson gave Columbus the early lead 4:28 into the first period. The Avalanche responded with six unanswered scores, beginning with Makar's equalizer at 11:00 of the first period.

Dylan Guenther scored on a breakaway with 48 seconds remaining in overtime as Arizona rallied past Seattle in Tempe, Ariz.

The Coyotes' Clayton Keller tallied his sixth goal in six games at 18:52 of the third period with the goalie pulled to tie the score. Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves for Arizona, which won for the third time in four games.

The late heroics spoiled the first NHL goal for Seattle's Ryker Evans and the return of goalie Joey Daccord, the former Arizona State University standout. Daccord stopped 24 of 26 shots, but the Kraken remained winless in their past seven games (0-5-2).