NHL roundup: Morgan Geekie's hat trick leads Bruins past Knights

Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei celebrates his winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei scored the game-winning goal with 4:37 left in the third period and Morgan Geekie netted his first career hat trick as the Boston Bruins held off the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Thursday night.

Boston let a 3-0 lead slip as Chandler Stephenson scored a short-handed goal at 5:01 of the third to tie the game at 4-4. However, Kevin Shattenkirk set up Lohrei for the power-play one-timer that clinched the game following a kill of defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's minor seconds earlier.

Geekie became the fifth Bruin to net a three-goal game this season. Jesper Boqvist also scored, David Pastrnak and Shattenkirk each had two assists and Jeremy Swayman made 32 saves for Boston.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist to lead Vegas, who are 2-5-1 in their past eight games. Paul Cotter, Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio also scored and Adin Hill made 27 saves for the Golden Knights.

Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala produced one goal and two assists apiece to pace visiting Los Angeles over Vancouver.

Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore both collected one goal and one assist, and Brandt Clarke also tallied as the Kings snapped a two-game skid. Cam Talbot made 22 saves and Quinton Byfield collected two assists. Doughty's first assist of the night was the 500th of his career.

Brock Boeser replied for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, who are on a 1-5-1 slide. Thatcher Demko stopped 15 shots.

Anton Lundell scored the deciding goal in the shootout, leading host Florida past Montreal in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida's Sam Reinhart posted two goals - No. 40 and 41 - and one assist. He joined Pavel Bure, Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe as the only 40-goal scorers in Panthers history. Aleksander Barkov scored in regulation for the Panthers, and he had the other successful Florida shot in the four-round shootout. Panthers backup goalie Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves through overtime to earn the win.

Montreal, who have lost six of their past seven games, got one goal each from Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki and 19-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky. Sam Montembeault - a former Panthers goalie - made 32 saves.

Mathew Barzal scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Brock Nelson scored twice and visiting New York snapped Detroit's six-game winning streak.

Casey Cizikas and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves.

Detroit's Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 10 games with a goal. Olli Maatta scored the Wings' two other goals, while Lyon stopped 22 shots.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists as Toronto defeated visiting Arizona in Sheldon Keefe's 200th win as the Maple Leafs' coach.

Matthew Knies added a goal and an assist and Tyler Bertuzzi and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won eight of nine. Joseph Woll, making his first start since suffering a sprained ankle on December 7, made 30 saves.

Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano was helped off the ice in the first period when he lost his balance and crashed into the end boards. He did not return. Alex Kerfoot and Logan Cooley scored for the Coyotes, who are 0-12-2 in their past 14 games. Connor Ingram stopped 22 shots.

Defenseman Brady Skjei collected a goal and an assist to lift visiting Carolina to a victory over Columbus.

Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho also scored during Carolina's three-goal second period and Seth Jarvis found the empty net in the third. Spencer Martin, who made 20 saves on Thursday, has stopped 119 of 129 shots to improve to 4-0-1 since being claimed off waivers from the Blue Jackets on January 19.

Columbus' Alexander Nylander recorded a goal and an assist in his third game since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins last Thursday. Cole Sillinger scored his second goal in as many days and Daniil Tarasov turned aside 28 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six of their last nine games.

Adam Henrique had a goal and two assists for visiting Anaheim in a win against San Jose.

Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist and John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks, who had lost three in a row.

Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist, Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, Mikael Granlund had three assists and Kaapo Kahkonen made 24 saves for the Sharks, who have lost five in a row.

Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz each had a goal with an assist as Dallas continued its season success over visiting Winnipeg.

The teams entered the night tied atop the tight Central Division, but Dallas was hot from the start, scoring three even-strength goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead. Pavelski set up Jason Robertson for his 20th goal, then extended the lead later in the period for the Stars, who recorded more than two goals for the first time in six games while improving to 3-0-0 against Winnipeg this season. Logan Stankoven scored the third goal in his four-game NHL career for Dallas, who entered amid a 1-3-3 stretch. Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for the victory.

The Jets had won four straight and seven of eight, but they managed just Vladislav Namestnikov's second-period goal. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots for Winnipeg, who have been outscored 9-3 in the three games against Dallas this season.

Zach Parise had two goals and an assist for visiting Colorado in a win over Chicago.

Nathan MacKinnon collected a goal and an assist to reach the 100-point plateau, Ross Colton and Devon Toews scored and Justus Annunen made 24 saves for the Avalanche to log his first NHL shutout. MacKinnon picked up his 539th career assist, moving him past Peter Forsberg for third place in franchise history.

Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost five straight (0-3-2) and 13 of their past 14 games (1-10-3).

Roman Josi had a goal and two assists and Juuse Saros made 33 saves as host Nashville beat Minnesota and extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games.

Yakov Trenin and Cole Smith scored eight seconds apart in the first period and Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly and Ryan McDonagh also scored for Nashville. Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons each added a pair of assists.

Connor Dewar scored for the Wild, who lost for the 11th time in their past 13 trips (2-8-3) to Nashville. Filip Gustavsson, who had a five-game road win streak snapped, made 25 saves.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin netted a power-play goal 1:42 into overtime and the visiting Sabres beat Tampa Bay to win for the fourth time in five games.

After the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov went off for hooking Tage Thompson early in the extra session, Dahlin finished a give-and-go with Casey Mittelstadt as Buffalo improved to 8-2-0 in road matches since January 1. Alex Tuch and Thompson also scored and Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves to record his 18th win.

The Lightning got goals from Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee. NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov notched an assist to bring his point total to 104.

Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season as Seattle defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist and Oliver Bjorkstrand also tallied for the Kraken, who improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for the Penguins, who had a three-game winning streak end.