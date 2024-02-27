NHL roundup: Oilers defeat Kings to end three-game losing streak

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. NHL roundup: Oilers defeat Kings to end three-game losing streak
NHL roundup: Oilers defeat Kings to end three-game losing streak
Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala protects the puck from Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard during the first period at Rogers Place
Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala protects the puck from Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard during the first period at Rogers Place
Reuters
Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist to help the Edmonton Oilers end a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Zach Hyman also scored, Connor McDavid had two assists and Stuart Skinner made 38 saves for the Oilers, who avoided matching their longest losing streak of the season and regained sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division.

Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere scored and David Rittich made 27 saves for the Kings, who have lost two of three. Adrian Kempe, who leads Los Angeles with 51 points, appeared to injure his wrist when he fell awkwardly to the ice off a face-off with about a minute left and went directly to the locker room.

McDavid has recorded at least one assist in eight straight games, tallying 20 in that span.

Islanders 3, Stars 2 (OT)

Bo Horvat lifted visiting New York to a much-needed win in Dallas, scoring in overtime to beat the Stars for the second time this season.

Mathew Barzal capped a marathon shift by weaving his way in and out of traffic in the Stars' zone until finding Horvat, who fired a shot beyond Scott Wedgewood's glove with 2:06 left in overtime. Horvat scored 41 seconds into overtime of a 3-2 win over the Stars on Jan. 21, when Patrick Roy made his debut as Islanders head coach.

Ryan Pulock scored in the first period Monday and Kyle MacLean scored in the second for the Islanders, who won for just the second time in seven games (2-3-2) and improved to 5-5-3 under Roy.

Kraken 4, Bruins 3 (SO)

Kailer Yamamoto converted the lone shootout goal as Seattle defeated visiting Boston.

Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in regulation for Seattle, who improved to 4-1-1 in their past six games. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves through overtime and then stopped all three of the Bruins' shootout attempts.

David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist for Boston, who played in their sixth straight overtime game. Charlie Coyle also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 24 of 27 shots as the Bruins extended their road point streak to 13 games (7-0-6).

Capitals 6, Senators 3

Defenseman John Carlson scored on his multi-milestone night and Hendrix Lapierre recorded his first two-goal game as Washington beat the visiting Ottawa.

On a night when Carlson set the Capitals' franchise mark with 984 games played by a defenseman, he also moved into second place on the club's career goals list for defensemen with his 145th during Washington's four-goal first period.

Shane Pinto and Brady Tkachuk each posted a goal with two assists and Drake Batherson also scored for Ottawa, who entered on a 3-0-1 spurt. The Senators' Anton Forsberg was pulled after allowing four goals on 10 first-period shots.

Mentions
HockeyNHLAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Patrick Kane nets OT winner for Wings in return to Chicago
NHL roundup: Rangers edge Flyers to register 10th consecutive win
NHL roundup: Surging Winnipeg Jets top Chicago Blackhawks in OT
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Sebastian Aho's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Panthers
IIHF World Championship 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
NHL roundup: Auston Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs make it five from five
NHL roundup: Rangers step over Stars to claim eighth win in a row
NHL commissioner confirms five-game ban for Leafs' Morgan Rielly
NHL roundup: Minnesota Wild earn historic 10-7 win over Vancouver Canucks
Most Read
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League
Andy Murray hints at retirement after beating Denis Shapovalov in Dubai
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings