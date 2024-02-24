NHL roundup: Surging Winnipeg Jets top Chicago Blackhawks in OT

Reuters
Kyle Connor (27) scored the game-winner 25 seconds into overtime, Nikolaj Ehlers (28) scored twice and Josh Morrissey (28) assisted on all three goals to lift the Winnipeg Jets past the host Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday.

Winnipeg won for the fifth time in the past six games to reach 75 points and vault into a tie with the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division. Winnipeg and Colorado are one point behind the Dallas Stars.

Chicago's Tyler Johnson scored the tying goal with an extra attacker with 43 seconds to go, converting a spinning, cross-crease setup from Jason Dickinson to beat Connor Hellebuyck.

Losers of 11 of 12 (1-9-2), the Blackhawks gained a point but still have an NHL-low 34. Chicago lost three of four meetings with Winnipeg this season, but just one game was decided by more than one goal, and two went to overtime.

Wild 4, Oilers 2

Matt Boldy scored two goals, Filip Gustavsson made 41 saves and Minnesota, which is 6-1-1 in its past eight games, defeated host Edmonton.

Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello also scored for the Wild.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who are 4-4-1 after winning 16 straight. Zach Hyman added his 35th goal of the season, and Calvin Pickard made 16 saves. Connor McDavid picked up two assists to extend his home point streak to 21 games, matching his career high set in 2022-23.

Sabers 2, Blue Jackets 1

Connor Clifton scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift Buffalo past host Columbus.

Zemgus Girgensons also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres, who have won two in a row and three of their past four games.

Dmitri Voronkov scored and Daniil Tarasov turned aside 35 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four of six games.

