NHL roundup: Minnesota Wild earn historic 10-7 win over Vancouver Canucks

Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov each finished with three goals and three assists and the Minnesota Wild set a franchise record for goals in a single game with a 10-7 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday afternoon in Saint Paul, Minn.

Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello each added a goal and three assists for Minnesota, which extended its point streak to six games. The Wild scored one goal in the first period, two goals in the second and a whopping seven goals in the third to finish off their historic performance.

J.T. Miller tallied three goals and an assist to lead Vancouver. Pius Suter collected three assists for the Canucks, who have lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since Nov. 16-18. Minnesota scored six goals in a row to transform a 5-2 deficit into an 8-5 lead.

Nikita Zadorov and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks to cut the deficit to 8-7 with 2:08 remaining. Jonas Brodin notched an empty-net goal to make it 9-7 in favour of the Wild with 1:07 to go. Minnesota had never scored more than eight goals before, but Kaprizov added to the record in the final seconds with another empty-netter.

See a summary of the game

Charlie McAvoy scored in the ninth round of the shootout and Jeremy Swayman made a career-high 43 saves as Boston broke a four-game skid with a win over visiting Dallas.

McAvoy, who had two assists in regulation, went to the backhand to beat Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger for the decisive shootout goal. Jesper Boqvist had a goal and an assist, while Justin Brazeau (NHL debut) and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins. Swayman made 21 stops in the second period alone and seven in the shootout.

Wyatt Johnston, Ryan Suter and Esa Lindell each scored and Oettinger stopped 25 shots as Dallas, which had a 46-30 advantage in shots on goal, ran its point streak to five games (3-0-2).

Logan Thompson made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and Mason Morelli had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut to lead visiting Vegas over San Jose.

Thompson, making his first start since Jan. 27 because of a lower-body injury, picked up his fourth career shutout and first since Oct. 28, 2022. Alec Martinez tied his career high with three assists and Michael Amadio, William Karlsson and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 22 saves for the Sharks, who dropped their second straight game.

Frank Vatrano scored two goals for visiting Anaheim, which recovered from a defensive meltdown over the weekend for a win against Buffalo.

Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, Mason McTavish had three assists and John Gibson made 34 saves for the Ducks, who were outshot 37-15 in the finale of a four-game road trip. Anaheim lost 9-2 at Toronto on Saturday.

Jordan Greenway, Tage Thompson and Zach Benson scored goals, Dylan Cozens had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 11 saves for the Sabres, who have lost four of their past six.

Auston Matthews scored his 49th goal of the season and earned an assist as visiting Toronto defeated St. Louis.

Matthew Knies, William Nylander and Bobby McMann also scored and Mitch Marner earned three assists for the Maple Leafs, who won their fourth straight game. Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves to earn the victory.

Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored and Joel Hofer made 25 saves for the Blues, who suffered their third loss in their past four games.

Ben Chiarot scored at 1:07 of overtime as Detroit defeated host Seattle.

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist and Moritz Seider and Daniel Sprong also scored for Detroit, which won the final two games on its four-game trip after dropping the first two. Goaltender Alex Lyon made 38 saves.

Jared McCann tallied twice and Jaden Schwartz also scored for Seattle, which was opening a six-game homestand. Joey Daccord stopped 28 of 32 shots. Three times the Red Wings took the lead in regulation, and all three times the Kraken rallied to tie the score.

Evander Kane scored two third-period goals and Edmonton rallied past Arizona for a win in Tempe, Ariz., sending the Coyotes to their 10th straight loss.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who have won two straight for the first time this month. Evan Bouchard had three assists and Stuart Skinner made 22 saves. Edmonton trailed 3-2 entering the final period.

Nick Bjugstad scored twice as the Coyotes fell to 0-9-1 in their past 10 games. Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist and Matt Villalta made 20 saves in his first NHL start.

Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist in Calgary's comeback win over visiting Winnipeg.

Sean Monahan's hat trick built Winnipeg a 3-1 lead through 11:24 of the first period, but the Flames fought back with five unanswered goals. Kadri's power-play tip-in tied the score at 4:58 of the second period. Jonathan Huberdeau then finished off a nice passing play for the game-winning goal 16:06 into the second frame.

The result ended both the Flames' three-game skid and the Jets' three-game winning streak. Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist. Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 33 shots, ending his streak of 31 consecutive games of three or fewer goals allowed.