NHL roundup: Oilers' Connor McDavid returns to nab 100th assist

  4. NHL roundup: Oilers' Connor McDavid returns to nab 100th assist
The Oilers need to win their final two matches to stand any chance of winning the Pacific Division title
Reuters
Connor McDavid (27) returned to action to score a goal and record his 100th assist of the season in the Edmonton Oilers' 9-2 rout of the visiting San Jose Sharks on Monday.

McDavid missed Edmonton's previous three games with a lower-body injury, but he quickly marked his return by scoring just 53 seconds after the opening whistle on Monday. McDavid later tallied his milestone assist at 15:35 of the second period, setting up Zach Hyman's 54th goal of the season.

NHL legends Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky (on 11 occasions) are the only other players in league history to record at least 100 assists in a season.

If the Oilers win their last two games and the Canucks lose their final two in regulation, Edmonton will squeak past Vancouver for the Pacific Division title.

Danil Gushchin and Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks, who are already assured of finishing with the worst record in the NHL.

Check out the game summary here.

Rangers 4, Senators 0

Artemi Panarin scored in the third period and added an assist, Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves and New York clinched the Metropolitan Division title and Presidents' Trophy by shutting out visiting Ottawa.

The Rangers clinched their first division title since 2014-15, when they also last claimed the Presidents' Trophy. New York will host the Eastern Conference's second wild-card team in the opening round of the playoffs.

Panarin ended his most productive regular season on a 13-game point streak and finished with 49 goals and 71 assists. Joonas Korpisalo allowed four goals on 34 shots as Ottawa was blanked for the fourth time this season.

Islanders 4, Devils 1

Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist as New York clinched a playoff berth with a victory against New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle MacLean also scored as New York secured third place in the Metropolitan Division and improved to 7-0-1 this month. The Islanders recorded just 19 shots on goal but made the most of their chances.

Timo Meier scored his team-best 28th goal for the Devils, who ended a disappointing season with their seventh loss in nine games (2-6-1).

Red Wings 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)

Lucas Raymond scored his second goal of the night with 24.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give Detroit a 5-4 home win over Montreal, keeping the Red Wings' playoff hopes alive.

Detroit rallied from a 4-1 deficit to remain in contention for the second Eastern Conference wild card. J.T. Compher also scored twice for the Red Wings, and Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist. Detroit got three assists from Shayne Gostisbehere.

Brendan Gallagher scored two goals in defeat for the Canadiens in the opener of a home-and-home set between the teams to close the regular season. Sam Montembeault made 30 saves.

Check out all the other results here.

