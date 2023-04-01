Vancouver Canucks defender Nikita Zadorov suspended for two games over illegal check

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. Vancouver Canucks defender Nikita Zadorov suspended for two games over illegal check
Vancouver Canucks defender Nikita Zadorov suspended for two games over illegal check
Canucks defender Nikita Zadorov
Canucks defender Nikita Zadorov
Bob Frid - USA TODAY Sports
Vancouver Canucks defender Nikita Zadorov (28) was suspended two games by the NHL for his illegal check to the head on Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond (21).

The league handed down the suspension on Saturday night, hours after the play occurred during the second period of the Canucks' 4-3 overtime loss in Detroit.

Zadorov was assessed a match penalty after he drove his elbow and shoulder into Raymond's head after the latter had surrendered the puck at the blue line. Raymond struggled to his feet and later returned to the game.

Zadorov has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 48 games split between the Calgary Flames and Canucks this season.

He has totaled 136 points and a plus-12 rating in 615 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Flames and Canucks. He was selected by the Sabres with the 16th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Mentions
HockeyNHLZadorov NikitaRaymond LucasVancouver CanucksDetroit Red WingsCalgary FlamesBuffalo SabresChicago BlackhawksColorado AvalancheAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Oilers work OT for franchise-best 10th straight win
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin sets empty-netter mark as Caps top Bruins
NHL roundup: Jets rally for record eighth consecutive win
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Evander Kane lifts Edmonton Oilers past Anaheim Ducks
NHL roundup: Boston Bruins win showdown with Vancouver Canucks
NHL roundup: Wild end skid with victory over reeling Blackhawks
NHL roundup: Knights bring an end to Oilers' 16-game winning streak
Chicago's Wrigley Field set to host 2025 Winter Classic
In-form Edmonton Oilers head to Vegas in pursuit NHL history
NHL Weekly: Kucherov booed at All-Star Game, hockey at the Olympics to have new dynamic
Oilers centre Connor McDavid pockets $1 million after All-Star Skills victory
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings