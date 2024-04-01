Dimarco and Sanchez on target as title-chasing Inter ease past Empoli

Dimarco and Sanchez on target as title-chasing Inter ease past Empoli
Inter Milan continued their procession to the Serie A title with a comfortable 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Empoli, extending the hosts’ unbeaten run to 24 league matches.

Empoli’s hopes of replicating last season’s away win over Inter were dented by Federico Dimarco’s fifth-minute opener.

Alessandro Bastoni fizzed the ball into the wing-back, who produced a first-time finish from the edge of the box to find the bottom corner. 

Buoyed from his assist, Bastoni nearly got his own name on the scoresheet when he drove into the box and unleashed a left-footed strike, only to see his effort pushed onto the post by Elia Caprile.

Despite controlling the contest, Inter were reminded of Empoli’s threat just before the half-hour mark. Midfielder Razvan Marin opted to try his luck from range, with his dipping effort drawing a smart save from Emil Audero, who was making just his fourth competitive appearance of the season.

Inter ultimately stood firm to take a lead into the break for the 15th time in a Serie A home game this season.

With their advantage still a slender one, the hosts made a determined start to the second period. Nicolo Barella would have been frustrated to drag his effort wide after being teed up by Dimarco’s precise pullback, while Benjamin Pavard threatened to score his first Inter goal when he saw his half-volley cut out by Bartosz Bereszynski’s last-ditch block.

As the contest drifted into the final 10 minutes, Empoli began to press higher in a bid to carve out a precious equaliser. However, Inter ultimately took advantage of the newfound space to grab the all-important second goal.

 An incisive counter-attack culminated with Denzel Dumfries sending a low ball across the face of goal for Alexis Sánchez to net his second league goal of the season.

While the hosts extend their lead at the summit back to 14 points, Empoli are left hovering above the drop zone following a fourth consecutive defeat without scoring.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Dimarco (Inter)

Inter - Empoli player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

