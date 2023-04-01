Ireland captain Johnny Sexton's misconduct decision due 'in coming days'

Johnny Sexton could face a long ban should he be found guilty
Profimedia
The decision from Ireland captain Johnny Sexton's (38) disciplinary hearing with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) held on Thursday is expected "in the coming days", AFP was told by the tournament organisers.

Leinster's Sexton appeared before a panel over "misconduct complaints" following his behaviour after May's Champions Cup final loss to La Rochelle.

Sexton was injured for the May 20th final which La Rochelle won 27-26, but exchanged words with South African referee Jaco Peyper at the end of the match in Dublin.

He risks a lengthy ban should he be found guilty of misconduct.

Sexton will retire from this year's Rugby World Cup, with leading contenders Ireland opening their campaign on September 9th against Romania.

In December, Pau head coach Sebastien Piqueronies was banned for 10 weeks for physically abusing a referee during a Challenge Cup game.

