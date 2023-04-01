Jaiswal and Dube steer India to T20 series win against Afghanistan

Jaiswal and Dube steer India to T20 series win against Afghanistan
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 68 for India.
AFP
Stormy half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) and Shivam Dube (30) propelled India to a dominant six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their second T20 International in Indore on Sunday, sealing a 2-0 victory for the hosts in the three-match series.

Opener Jaiswal hit six sixes as he scored 68 of 34 balls to set the tone for India's reply to Afghanistan's 172, while Dube, another left-hander, got his second unbeaten half-century in this series, scoring 63 off 32 balls as India reached the target with 4.2 overs to spare.

Though Afghanistan were unable to build a big partnership, Gulbadin Naib's sturdy 57 off 35 balls laid the foundations for a competitive total. Once he fell to spinner Axar Patel (2-17) in the 12th over, Najibullah Zadran (23), Karim Janat (20) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21) maintained the momentum.

Afghanistan were all out in the last ball of the innings, losing four wickets in medium pacer Arshdeep Singh's (3-32) final over including two run outs.

India's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-28) for a golden duck. But the 22-year-old Jaiswal built a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (29) that put India in the driving seat.

Dube joined Jaiswal for the third-wicket partnership and the two added another 92 runs in the next seven overs, and by the time India lost two quick wickets to Karim Janat (2-13), including Jaiswal, it did little to swing the momentum.

The third and final T20I of the series takes place in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

