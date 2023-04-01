Kostyuk through to third round as Spain's Badosa retires, pulls out of mixed doubles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Kostyuk through to third round as Spain's Badosa retires, pulls out of mixed doubles
Kostyuk through to third round as Spain's Badosa retires, pulls out of mixed doubles
Updated
Kostyuk who has already defeated eighth seed Sakkari, will fancy her chances against the winner of Keys or Golubic.
Kostyuk who has already defeated eighth seed Sakkari, will fancy her chances against the winner of Keys or Golubic.
Reuters
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk (21) reached the Wimbledon third round for the first time after her Spanish opponent Paula Badosa (25) retired with an injury during their match on Friday.

Kostyuk was leading 6-2 1-0 when Badosa pulled out with a back problem.

Badosa, the girlfriend of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who will renew his battle with Andy Murray later on Friday, missed the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture.

Badosa was scheduled to play with Tsitsipas in the mixed doubles but she has pulled out of the tournament saying the "smartest thing" to do was to stop playing.

"The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks. It's the stress fracture," Badosa told reporters.

"I tried my best to try to play here, but yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first-round match, felt it again.

"It's a little bit worse. So I will need a few days off and talk to my team and see what I do in the next days and the next weeks."

Kostyuk defeated eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round and will hope to continue her run against either 25th seed Madison Keys or Viktorija Golubic.

Mentions
Kostyuk MartaTennisBadosa PaulaTsitsipas StefanosMurray AndyGolubic ViktorijaKeys MadisonSakkari MariaWimbledon 2023Tennis Tracker
Related Articles
Murray tantalisingly poised, Broady stuns Ruud as Wimbledon heats up heading into Friday
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama
Tsitsipas insists toilet break feud with Murray has been 'forgotten'
Show more
Tennis
Scream therapy pays dividends for Aryna Sabalenka as she battles through at Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev revved up for deep run at Wimbledon after Spanish Formula 1 trip
Sinner shrugs off first set setback against Halys to reach last 16 of Wimbledon
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Alexandre Muller despite error-strewn performance
Updated
Aryna Sabalenka fights back to survive huge scare against Varvara Gracheva
Denmark's Holger Rune dazzles as he beats Roberto Carlos Baena on way to third round
Daniil Medvedev into Wimbledon third round after overcoming Adrian Mannarino test
Two-time champion Petra Kvitova cruises through after swatting aside Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Djokovic and Wawrinka renew age-old rivalry for first time on grass in third round clash
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sabalenka through, Murray taken down by Tsitsipas

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |