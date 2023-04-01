Labuschagne gives Aussie selectors something to ponder

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Labuschagne gives Aussie selectors something to ponder
Labuschagne gives Aussie selectors something to ponder
Labuschagne batted brilliantly in Australia's win
Labuschagne batted brilliantly in Australia's win
Reuters
Marnus Labuschagne (29) admitted he deserved to be dropped from Australia’s one-day squad for next month’s World Cup in India but could yet work his way back in after a match-winning performance against South Africa on Thursday.

Labuschagne came on as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green and hit an unbeaten 80 to dig Australia out of a hole and see them to a three-wicket victory.

Labuschagne is part of the squad for the South Africa tour as Steve Smith has stayed home because of a wrist injury but had not been down to play in Thursday’s clash at the Manguang Oval.

The batter, born in South Africa but raised in Queensland, said his mother had predicted he would play.

"She stayed for the whole game even though I wasn't playing for the first three and a half hours.

"She had a feeling and she was adamant before when I came here that I was going to play this game. 

"And I told her I've seen the team, ‘I'm not in the team’. But she’s just got a feeling and once again, she's right."

Green went off after a rising ball from Kagiso Rabada hit him on the side of the head and Labuschagne came on as Australia were scoring quickly in response to South Africa’s mediocre tally of 222 but also losing wickets just as fast.

"Everything is out of my hands. I just need to make sure that every opportunity I get, I take it. And then if that means that something comes at the end of this series, if it's not, you know, I get to see my daughter, and that's a win," Labuschagne said.

“I wasn't too shocked when I was dropped. I said that to the selectors. But I did say that I still want to be that person for you batting in the middle order," he added.

Mentions
CricketAustraliaSouth AfricaLabuschagne Marnus
Related Articles
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Australia want ODI series success over South Africa
South Africa look to balance last of their World Cup preparations
Show more
Cricket
Hard to disagree with players prioritising T20 leagues, says Stokes
Australia's Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024
Harry Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODI series
Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad
New Zealand beat England to level T20I series 2-2
South Africa's Maharaj and Magala included in World Cup squad
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings