Lecce appoint Luca Gotti as coach following Roberto D'Aversa headbutt

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Lecce appoint Luca Gotti as coach following Roberto D'Aversa headbutt
Lecce appoint Luca Gotti as coach following Roberto D'Aversa headbutt
Gotti has taken over until the end of the season
Gotti has taken over until the end of the season
Reuters
Lecce have appointed Luca Gotti as coach until the end of the season to replace Roberto D'Aversa who was sacked for head-butting an opposing player last weekend, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

D'Aversa was fired on Monday after the incident involving Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry which followed Lecce's 1-0 home defeat on Sunday.

"Lecce announces that the technical management of the 1st team has been entrusted to coach Luca Gotti. The coach has signed an agreement until June 30, 2024, with renewal in the event of avoiding relegation," Lecce said in a statement.

Gotti has managed Udinese and his most recent coaching job was at Spezia last season when he was dismissed with the club in relegation trouble after 22 games.

Lecce are 16th in the standings on 25 points, one above the relegation zone, and travel to bottom club Salernitana on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballLecce
Related Articles
Weekend Highlights: Acrobatics, ambulances and a coach losing his job for a headbutt
Serie A side Lecce sack manager Roberto D'Aversa after headbutting incident
Lautaro Martinez at the double as imperious Inter Milan cruise past Lecce
Show more
Football
David Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal's number one goalkeeper spot
Wes Brown admits Man Utd must improve against Liverpool in crunch FA Cup quarter-final
Derby Week: Mexico's heated Super Clasico is a duel of millionaires and traditionalists
Jurgen Klopp says no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Michael Edwards
Danish Superliga wins EU lawsuit forbidding Super League to register name as trademark
Arsenal's dramatic shootout victory over Porto can fuel Premier League title bid
Anderson Lopes volley takes 10-man Marinos into Asian Champions League semis
Spanish police arrest six over robberies of LaLiga footballers' homes
Ramsey in Wales' Euro 2024 play-off squad despite lack of game time
Most Read
Arsenal move into Champions League quarter-finals after edging Porto on penalties
Al Hilal seal Asian Champions League semi-final spot and set world record for wins
'Feels like I never left': Simona Halep returns to court in Miami
EXCLUSIVE: Bayer Leverkusen's Head of Coaching on Xabi Alonso and his stunning impact

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings