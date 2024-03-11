Serie A side Lecce sack manager Roberto D'Aversa after headbutting incident

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Serie A side Lecce sack manager Roberto D'Aversa after headbutting incident
Serie A side Lecce sack manager Roberto D'Aversa after headbutting incident
Roberto D'Aversa is no longer the coach of Lecce
Roberto D'Aversa is no longer the coach of Lecce
Reuters
Lecce have fired manager Roberto D'Aversa (48) after he headbutted an opposing player at the end of their loss to Hellas Verona at the weekend, the Serie A club said on Monday.

D'Aversa headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry in the aftermath of their 1-0 home defeat on Sunday, and the club released a statement later that day condemning the incident, and have now dismissed him.

"After the events that took place at the end of the Lecce - Verona match, U.S. Lecce announces that it has relieved coach Roberto D'Aversa of his duties," the club said in a statement.

D'Aversa was shown the red card along with Henry, and afterwards, the manager, who joined Lecce in June 2023, apologised while saying his players had been continually provoked towards the end of the game.

Lecce won five of their 28 league games this season which leaves them in 15th place on 25 points, one point above the relegation zone, while Verona overtook them with their win to move to 13th on 26 points.

Lecce in the standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballSerie ALecceVerona
Related Articles
Juventus clash may have come at the right time for resurgent Napoli
Lautaro Martinez at the double as imperious Inter Milan cruise past Lecce
Newly appointed manager Calzona bids to launch Napoli revival at Cagliari
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Ze Roberto admits 'Brazil needs to understand that football has moved on'
Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations hero Haller to miss next two friendlies
History-chasing Manchester City relishing Premier League title battle, says Rodri
The Regista: Energy and tactical tweaks inspire Liverpool's comeback against City
European football talking points: Nice struggling, Bayern resurgent & Real Madrid on top
How the Premier League title race stands with 10 games to play
Premier League talking points: Klopp believing and Havertz firing
Football Tracker: Roma rescue point against Fiorentina, Marseille defeat Nantes
Updated
Granit Xhaka 'using Arsenal pain' to propel Bayer Leverkusen's title run
Most Read
Football Tracker: Roma rescue point against Fiorentina, Marseille defeat Nantes
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Granit Xhaka 'using Arsenal pain' to propel Bayer Leverkusen's title run

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings