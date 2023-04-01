Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says FIFPRO

Reuters
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (29) played the most minutes of football among elite players over the past year, the global players' union (FIFPRO) said on Wednesday.

Fernandes accumulated 6,666 minutes of play in 72 appearances between September 15th, 2022, and September 15th, 2023, for Portugal and Manchester United.

According to FIFPRO, the midfielder has logged a total of 29,486 minutes since the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Aitana Bonmati (25) of Barcelona has made the most appearances among women's players since July 2018, with 242 games.

FIFPRO has warned about the workload of professional players.

"Intense workload remains one of the most important issues for players in top-tier competitions," FIFPRO President David Aganzo said in September.

"While the calendar continues to be expanded, there are just not enough safeguards to protect players’ well-being, performance, and career longevity."

