'More downs than ups' but veteran winger Earls savours 100th cap for Ireland

'More downs than ups' but veteran winger Earls savours 100th cap for Ireland
Earls celebrates his brilliant try with teammates
Earls celebrates his brilliant try with teammates
Reuters
Ireland winger Keith Earls (35) said on Saturday that his career had been full of "more downs than ups" but that the positive moments were becoming more plentiful as he celebrated his 100th cap with a brilliant try.

Earls became the ninth Irishman to reach a century of caps when he came off the bench in the match to a deafening roar and his second standing ovation of the day, having already brought the crowd to their feet when he led the team out with his three daughters.

The Munsterman blew the roof off when he acrobatically leapt into the corner for his 36th try, 15 years after scoring his first on his debut against Canada.

"I think I've been waiting to get these two caps since the New Zealand tour (in July 2022) and to get it the way it worked out - in Dublin against England - there's no better way. I'm very grateful to do it," Earls said in a pitchside interview.

"It's crazy how long the journey is that I've been on, more downs than ups but I think the ups are starting to come now the last couple of months and that makes it all worthwhile."

Earls has spoken openly about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder early in his career and how it made him "hate" rugby for a period shortly after he toured with the British and Irish Lions at the age of 21.

Earls' teammates spoke glowingly about him all week. Munster teammate Peter O'Mahony was close to tears in a tribute video recorded by the Irish Union talking about the sacrifices Earls has made.

Coach Andy Farrell said Saturday's try "made the day for everyone", while Ireland captain James Ryan said he was almost in disbelief when he saw Earls catch the pass and dive over.

"The stars were aligned for that moment. We're delighted, he's a bit of an inspirational figure in our camp and you could feel the energy.

"The buzz in the stadium when he got over was brilliant," Ryan told a news conference.

Mentions
Rugby UnionEarls KeithIreland
