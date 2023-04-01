Aston Martin to enter Le Mans with Valkyrie from 2025

Aston Martin to enter Le Mans with Valkyrie from 2025
The Aston Martin Valkyrie under wraps
The Aston Martin Valkyrie under wraps
Reuters
Aston Martin will fight for overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 2025 with a racing prototype of its Valkyrie hypercar, the British-based sports-car maker announced on Wednesday.

Backed by endurance partner Heart of Racing, Aston will enter at least one Valkyrie in the hypercar category of the FIA World Endurance Championship and US-based IMSA sportscar championship.

The two series include Le Mans, the Daytona 24 Hours and 12 Hours of Sebring.

"We have been present at Le Mans since the earliest days, and through those glorious endeavours we succeeded in winning Le Mans in 1959 and our class 19 times over the past 95 years," said Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda.

"Now we return to the scene of those first triumphs aiming to write new history with a racing prototype inspired by the fastest production car Aston Martin has ever built.

"In addition to our presence in the FIA Formula One world championship, Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of endurance racing will allow us to build a deeper connection with our customers and community."

Aston Martin, famed for its link to fictional British secret agent James Bond, is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

MotorsportAuto racing24 Hours of Le Mans WECAston Martin Racing
