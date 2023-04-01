Alpine want to test Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher for endurance team

Alpine want to test Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher for endurance team
Mick Schumacher in Austria with Mercedes
Mick Schumacher in Austria with Mercedes
Reuters
Renault-owned Alpine are in talks with Mick Schumacher (24) about the German driver competing for them in the Hypercar category of the world endurance championship, motorsport vice-president Bruno Famin said on Friday.

Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, is currently Mercedes' Formula One reserve after losing his race seat at Haas.

"It's true that we are talking with Mick about the possibility to race in our endurance programme with the A424," Famin, who is also Alpine F1's interim team boss, told reporters at the Japanese Grand Prix.

"It would be a good opportunity for both parties I think but for the time being we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon."

