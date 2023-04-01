Horner dismisses Mercedes' Hamilton's rule change suggestion amid Red Bull dominance

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Horner dismisses Mercedes' Hamilton's rule change suggestion amid Red Bull dominance
Horner dismisses Mercedes' Hamilton's rule change suggestion amid Red Bull dominance
Red Bull boss Christian Horner
Red Bull boss Christian Horner
Reuters
Red Bull boss Christian Horner (49) enjoyed a dig at Lewis Hamilton's (38) expense on Friday while dismissing his suggestion teams should be forced to wait until a certain point in the Formula One season before starting work on next year's car.

The seven-time world champion, whose Mercedes team won eight constructors' titles in a row from 2014-21, said on Thursday Red Bull's dominance was such that they could stop developing their current car already to focus on 2024.

"I think the (governing) FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start developing next year's car. Say August 1st," Hamilton had said.

"Well, he’s obviously talking from personal experience," said Horner, whose team are unbeaten this year and chasing a 10th successive victory, at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

"I think it would be an incredibly hard thing to police.

"How an earth could you say, right, first of all, just go. How do you prevent people thinking about, or working on, next year’s cars?," he added.

Horner said the existing reduction in wind tunnel time, which meant the most successful teams had far less than those at the back of the grid, already acted as an effective handicap system coupled with budget cap restraints.

Stable regulations, with the next big change scheduled for 2026, would also help rivals to close the gap.

"The most important thing, and the history of Formula One demonstrates it, is stability. Not messing with the regulations will always create convergence. I think it’s just a period of time before... you can see that convergence is already starting to happen," said Horner.

"I think by the time we get to the end of '25, probably all the teams will be very converged and then we screw it all up and go again in '26."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Hamilton LewisHorner Christian
Related Articles
Max Verstappen hits back at Lewis Hamilton over comments on Red Bull domination
Updated
Red Bull ready for Austrian homecoming celebration as F1 moves to scenic Spielberg
Buzz and smiles growing after Mercedes tops Canada practice
Show more
Motorsport
Max Verstappen takes his fourth pole in a row ahead of Charles Leclerc
Williams complete top management structure with chief technical head
Red Bull boss Christian Horner happy to see Daniel Ricciardo back to old self
Max Verstappen fastest in Austrian GP practice ahead of Ferrari duo
Under-fire Nyck De Vries determined to prove Helmut Marko wrong at Austrian GP
Red Bull cancel media commitment for Perez after reporting in sick ahead of Austrian GP
MotoGP may reintroduce concessions to help make Honda and Yamaha competitive
Max Verstappen aims for another record as Red Bull head home to Austria
Laurent Rossi sees Ryan Reynolds' winning touch boosting F1 team Alpine
Aston Martin a reality check for F1, says Alpine boss Laurent Rossi
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai, United in talks for Onana
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations