Less pressure? Red Bull's Sergio Perez disagrees with team boss Christian Horner

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Less pressure? Red Bull's Sergio Perez disagrees with team boss Christian Horner
Less pressure? Red Bull's Sergio Perez disagrees with team boss Christian Horner
Red Bull's Sergio Perez during qualifying in Barcelona
Red Bull's Sergio Perez during qualifying in Barcelona
Reuters
Sergio Perez (33) said he needed a reset in Canada this weekend and rejected a suggestion by Red Bull team boss Christian Horner that he would be feeling less pressure after recent disappointments.

The Mexican is now 53 points behind teammate and Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen after seven races all won by Red Bull.

Perez had challenged Verstappen for the overall lead earlier in the season but he failed to do so when he had the chance in Miami in May and then drew a blank in Monaco and finished fourth in Spain.

Verstappen, last year's winner in Canada, has won five times this year and finished second in the other two.

"Basically, I want a restart, go again," Perez told reporters at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Thursday.

"Monaco was all down to me, I had a really bad mistake, but then in Barcelona in the qualifying again it was tricky with the damp conditions and we didn't manage to have a good quali' and then we paid the price on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to get back on the form we had in the early season."

Horner said after Barcelona that double world champion Verstappen was a tough teammate to deal with.

"I think now there is that separation in the points, that may actually take the pressure off him a little and the expectation he's putting on himself," said Horner.

Perez thought about that for a moment and agreed to disagree.

"I don't think so. We always have to deliver to our maximum. And we just have to make sure we deliver," he said.

"We have a great car and we should be having a lot of podiums, wins and so on from now until the end of the year."

Perez has only once stood on the podium in Montreal, a third place with Sauber in 2012. Last year, the Mexican retired with a gearbox failure.

"I cannot afford to have any bad weekends any more," he said. "I think I've had two or three bad weekends in the season so I really have to get rid of those and keep the consistency high."

Follow all the action from the Canadian Grand Prix on Flashscore.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingPerez SergioFormula 1Verstappen MaxCanadian Grand Prix Formula 1Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Three things learned from Spanish Grand Prix as Red Bull start to streak ahead
Fernando Alonso eyes first win in a decade at blockbuster Spanish Grand Prix
With potential alternatives, another year at Red Bull isn’t a given for Sergio Perez
Show more
Motorsport
Motor racing's all-female W Series goes into administration after halting 2022 season
Canadian GP preview: Verstappen poised to give Red Bull 100th win, Aston Martin confident
Lawrence Stroll confident that both Aston Martin drivers can claim Canadian GP podium
Honda's Joan Mir out of German Grand Prix after sustaining hand injury
Francesco Bagnaia leads Ducati clean sweep in MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
Alex Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash
Bagnaia wins Italian GP sprint as Binder breaks MotoGP top-speed record
Francesco Bagnaia pips Marquez brothers to pole at home Italian Grand Prix
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi stars on four wheels at Le Mans
Le Mans celebrates centenary of tragedy and triumph
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham reject Arsenal bid for Rice, Newcastle want Barella
Trio of club cup final appearances a boost for Italy, says Roberto Mancini
Manchester City face Kompany's Burnley, Chelsea meet Liverpool in Premier League openers
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit