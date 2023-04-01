Massa's lawyers contact Ferrari and former Renault F1 bosses over 2008 world title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Massa's lawyers contact Ferrari and former Renault F1 bosses over 2008 world title
Massa's lawyers contact Ferrari and former Renault F1 bosses over 2008 world title
Felipe Massa in the F1 paddock after retiring from the sport
Felipe Massa in the F1 paddock after retiring from the sport
Reuters
undefined Lawyers for former Formula One driver Felipe Massa (42) have sent preservation notices to Ferrari and ex-Renault team officials ahead of potential court action over the 2008 world championship.

A spokesman for Massa said formal requests for the preservation of any relevant documents were sent on Tuesday and recipients included former Renault F1 team principal Flavio Briatore, that team's ex-technical director Pat Symonds and former sporting manager Steve Nielsen.

Symonds is now chief technical officer of Formula One while Nielsen is sporting director at the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA). Renault currently compete as Alpine.

Renault's then title sponsor ING was also named.

Massa is taking legal action over an alleged "conspiracy" that he says denied him the 2008 title.

Britain's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (38) won that championship, his first, by a single point in a year that became notorious after Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr (38) revealed in 2009 he had been told by team bosses to crash deliberately at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Massa, who retired in 2017, was leading that race for Ferrari but the crash triggered a safety car that benefited Piquet's double world champion teammate Fernando Alonso (42), who went on to win.

Massa, who failed to score after a bungled pitstop, claims the race should have been cancelled because the sport's leaders allegedly knew before the end of the 2008 season what had happened but covered it up.

Brazilian lawyer Bernardo Viana told Reuters last week that Formula One and the FIA had been given until mid-October to respond to a Letter Before Claim sent to them on August 15th

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingMassa FelipePiquet NelsonHamilton LewisAlonso FernandoFormula 1
Related Articles
Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
Three conclusions to take away from the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row
Show more
Motorsport
Verstappen win streak under threat in 'perilous' Singapore race
Martin holds off wounded Italians to seal San Marino GP double
Rovanpera wins Acropolis Rally to extend WRC lead
Jorge Martin wins San Marino Grand Prix
Massa's lawyers seek Hamilton's support in 2008 title bid
Marko apologises for offensive comments about Perez
MotoGP's Trimby, head of team body IRTA, dies at 74
Bagnaia ready to race in Misano only days after being run over
All 10 Formula One teams in compliance with 2022 cost cap
Most Read
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings