McLaren seek review of Lando Norris' Canadian GP penalty

McLaren said on Friday they were seeking a review of a Canadian Grand Prix penalty that dropped Lando Norris (23) from ninth to 13th in Montreal.

The Formula One team said in a statement at the Austrian Grand Prix that they had lodged a petition with the governing FIA for a 'right of review' of the five second penalty imposed for 'unsportsmanlike behaviour'.

"In Canada, we were surprised by the penalty and uncertain as to the rationale behind the decision," they said. "We spoke to the Stewards immediately after the race to help understand the reasoning for the penalty.

"The team took the initial explanation onboard and decided to review the case in a calm and considered manner, performing comprehensive due diligence, which included looking at the precedents.

"After this careful and extensive review, we believe enough evidence exists to a submit a 'right to review' to the FIA, which we have done so."

Stewards explained at the time that Norris had slowed more than usual while the safety car was deployed to avoid a 'double stack' delay when he pitted behind his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri (22).

Briton Norris said then that the punishment made no sense to him.