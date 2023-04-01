Pierre Gasly says he knew about Lewis Hamilton talks with Ferrari

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Pierre Gasly says he knew about Lewis Hamilton talks with Ferrari
Pierre Gasly says he knew about Lewis Hamilton talks with Ferrari
Gasly was not surprised by the huge news
Gasly was not surprised by the huge news
Reuters
Alpine's Pierre Gasly (28) said he knew about Lewis Hamilton's (39) talks with Ferrari and the announcement of the Briton's move from Mercedes to the Italian Formula One team for 2025 was not a surprise to him.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the Renault-owned team's 2024 car on Wednesday, Frenchman Gasly said it had been a well-kept secret.

The move was announced last Thursday.

"I was aware of some talks with Ferrari. Ultimately he (Hamilton) is towards the end of his career, so it was either now or never," said Gasly, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday.

"I think it was kept secret for quite a long time. I wish him the best."

Hamilton will replace Spaniard Carlos Sainz alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. Gasly and Leclerc are old friends and the pair are online gamers with Hamilton.

In 2020, the Frenchman revealed in an ESPN podcast that he regularly exchanged messages and questions with Hamilton, seeking the Briton's advice.

"What's fair in F1?," he replied on Wednesday when asked if the situation had been fair to Sainz. "Carlos is a great driver, Lewis is a fantastic driver, the best of all time," Gasly said.

"There was an opportunity on both sides. I think Ferrari and Lewis took it together. It leaves Carlos in a more tricky situation and it's not easy."

A winner with Toro Rosso at Monza in 2020, Gasly finished third last season at the Dutch Grand Prix for his first podium with Alpine.

The new car has yet to run but Alpine described it as bold and aggressive.

Gasly, who joined the team last year in what he admitted was a disappointing season, said it might be a bit harder in the opening races but there would be plenty of potential to unlock later in the year.

"You got to take risks at some point if you want to get bigger rewards. So that's the strategy we decided to go for," he added.

Gasly said he now felt in the best shape he'd ever been and a "completely different place" compared to last year, knew everyone in the team and the way of working.

"I'm feeling a lot better than a year ago," he said.

Alpine finished sixth overall last season, a drop from fourth in 2022.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 2nd.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingGasly PierreHamilton LewisFormula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1: The Grands Prix Max Verstappen did not win in 2023
Alex Albon contracted to Williams for 2025, says team boss James Vowles
Surprised Valtteri Bottas expects Lewis Hamilton to fit in well at Ferrari
Show more
Motorsport
Alpine take bold approach with 'brand new car from front to back' for 2024 F1 season
Enea Bastianini sets unofficial Sepang lap record during MotoGP testing
Guanyu Zhou planning a more aggressive third season in F1
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to face hearing on Friday
Stake F1 team swerves gambling restrictions with dual identity
F1 commission approves sprint format changes ahead of 2024 season
New Williams will require a change of style, says Alex Albon
Most Read
Lionel Messi plays in Inter Miami match in Tokyo on heels of Hong Kong no-show
Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in thriller to reach second consecutive Asian Cup final
Nigeria hold their nerve to edge past South Africa and reach first AFCON final since 2013
Iran's main stars facing 'last dance' in Asian Cup semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings