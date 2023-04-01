Verstappen win streak under threat in 'perilous' Singapore race

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Verstappen win streak under threat in 'perilous' Singapore race
Verstappen win streak under threat in 'perilous' Singapore race
Red Bull's Sergio Perez leads in the rain at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix a year ago
Red Bull's Sergio Perez leads in the rain at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix a year ago
AFP
Max Verstappen's (25) bid for a record-extending 11th straight win faces a severe test in Sunday's "perilous" Singapore night race on the unpredictable Marina Bay street circuit.

The Red Bull driver's third world title in a row is only a matter of time but the Dutchman has never triumphed under the lights in Singapore, where tropical storms, intense humidity and concrete barriers all await.

Safety cars and red flags will almost certainly play a part too, with memories of an "incredibly messy" race in Singapore a year ago fresh in Verstappen's mind. Rain is again forecast for race weekend.

Verstappen was only eighth on the grid in 2022 after being under-fuelled in Saturday qualifying and a pre-race deluge saw him start poorly on the sodden track, dropping back five places.

He clawed his way through the field with the help of several safety car and virtual safety car periods, only to slither onto an escape road while trying to take fourth place, eventually rejoining and settling for seventh.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez kept his cool out in front to win ahead of Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and keep the champagne on ice for a bit longer.

"It's better than eighth but it's not what I'm here for, not with a car like that," lamented Verstappen after the race. "It was just incredibly messy."

Verstappen leads Perez by 145 points in this year's championship and could clinch the world title with six races to spare at next week's Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes are second in the constructors' championship, a distant 310 points behind, with team boss Toto Wolff believing that Red Bull are on course to win all 22 races this season.

"I think they need to screw it up themselves," Wolff said after Verstappen's 10th win in a row at Monza a fortnight ago made it 14 out of 14 for Red Bull in 2023.

'One of the toughest'

If they complete the clean sweep, Red Bull would eclipse the record of Mercedes in 2016 when Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton won 19 of 21 races.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner warned that the unique Marina Bay challenge could upset their perfect season.

"It's a street circuit, it's one of the toughest on the calendar. We saw last year how perilous it can be," said Horner.

"We'll just do our best to keep this momentum running.

"One day we're going to get beaten. It's just a question of when, and we've just got to make the when as far away as we can.

"I think with every weekend that goes past there's more expectation to keep up this amazing run of results."

Mercedes chance?

Singapore lap times will be quicker this year because of construction work near the city-centre circuit which has meant the removal of four 90-degree corners towards the end of the lap.

The total number of corners has dropped from 22 to 19 with lap times around eight seconds faster.

That will add a new element of uncertainty - team strategists will have less time to make calls on whether to pit for new tyres during the safety-car periods that frequent the Singapore race.

Wolff believes Mercedes may have their best chance to upset Red Bull on a track where straight-line speed is not so crucial but grid position is everything because of the difficulty in overtaking.

"Singapore is back to high downforce and coming towards our direction a little bit more," he said.

"It will be important for us to maximise that opportunity when it comes."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1Verstappen Max
Related Articles
Max Verstappen's record is part of something even more impressive
No win but Ferrari thrill home crowd with podium battle
Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy
Show more
Motorsport
Martin holds off wounded Italians to seal San Marino GP double
Rovanpera wins Acropolis Rally to extend WRC lead
Jorge Martin wins San Marino Grand Prix
Massa's lawyers seek Hamilton's support in 2008 title bid
Marko apologises for offensive comments about Perez
MotoGP's Trimby, head of team body IRTA, dies at 74
Bagnaia ready to race in Misano only days after being run over
All 10 Formula One teams in compliance with 2022 cost cap
Monza ready to get to work as contract talks rev up
Most Read
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings