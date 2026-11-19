The lowly ranked Utah Jazz brought the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, clinching only their third victory of the season with a 109-97 triumph on the road.

Keyonte George scored 30 points and Ace Bailey added 19 as a weary Lakers line-up still recovering from Tuesday's overtime defeat of the Charlotte Hornets ran out of steam.

The Lakers' in-form Luka Doncic scored 29 points but was unable to rediscover his shooting touch from long distance, making just 2-of-12 from three-point range.

Quentin Grimes - the 47-point hero of Tuesday's win - was restricted to 20 points as Utah improved to 3-13 to remain second-from-bottom of the Western Conference.

In the Eastern Conference the Philadelphia 76ers produced another double-digit comeback to defeat the Orlando Magic 121-116 and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers scoring with 26 points while V.J. Edgecombe produced a decisive 13-point fourth-quarter burst in a 24-point performance as Philadelphia improved to 13-3.

LeBron James also weighed in with 22 points after the Sixers recovered from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to claw their way back and extend their winning streak to four games.

It was the sixth time this season the Sixers have come back to win after trailing by 10 points or more.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse admitted he had feared the worst after watching a rampant Orlando score 40 points in the first quarter.

"They were just flying around at 100 miles an hour and we weren't right," Nurse said.

"They were really putting it on us. We had to try to change a few things and change the rhythm of the game.

"Sometimes that works and sometimes it doesn't."

Philadelphia trailed until midway through the fourth quarter, taking the lead with just over five minutes remaining via a Jabari Walker three-pointer.

"We did a very nice job tonight of our execution offensively down the stretch," Nurse said.

Giannis gets revenge on Bucks

The Miami Heat continued their march up the standings with a sixth straight win in a 137-130 defeat of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists against his former club while Bam Adebayo added 26 points.

Davion Mitchell rattled in six three-pointers in a 24-point gem.

Miami, who improved to 9-6, were always in control in a wire-to-wire victory that saw them lead by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks have now lost 11 straight and remain at the foot of the table.

Around the league

In Cleveland, the Memphis Grizzlies improved to 11-4 with a 124-121 defeat of the Cavaliers in a game that saw the lead change hands 22 times.

Cam Spencer led Memphis with 26 points as Donovan Mitchell's 34-point display for Cleveland ended in defeat.