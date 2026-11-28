Batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips could shoulder the workload of New Zealand's spin attack.

New Zealand said Saturday they will travel to Australia without a frontline spinner for their four-Test series starting next month, picking a seven-pronged pace attack.

Coach Rob Walter said Will O'Rourke will return to the New Zealand team for the series which starts December 9 in Perth.

He will be joined by Matt Fisher and Michael Rae in the wider squad, alongside the pace quartet of Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson who have played both India Tests.

New Zealand's only spin options are Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Dean Foxcroft, who is yet to take a Test wicket.

Mitchell Santner, who broke his hand during the India white ball series, will join the squad if or when he is deemed fit.

New Zealand's other top spin options are Ajaz Patel and Jayden Lennox who often only get a look in on the subcontinent, but both offer little with the bat.

An eighth pace bowler, Blair Tickner, will also join the squad when he is passed fit after a hamstring issue.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said bringing O'Rourke back into "what is already a high-quality pace unit is really exciting".

"What he offers with his height and ability to bring that ball into the right-hander at pace creates another dimension to our attack and complements some of the other skillsets we have at our disposal."

Zak Foulkes and Ben Sears will not be fit for selection during the series.

Latham will bring up his 100th Test in Australia.

"Tom is a fantastic leader, and 100 Test matches is a remarkable achievement," New Zealand coach Walter said.

"He's taken this team to some incredible success in his time as permanent captain, notably away in India and England.

"We'll be sure to celebrate and acknowledge that milestone when it comes, but I know he'll be squarely focused on each Test and the series as a whole."

New Zealand Test squad:

Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young.