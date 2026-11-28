New Australia call-up Jack Clayton said on Saturday Marnus Labuschagne had been "fantastic" in supporting ⁠him, even after Labuschagne was dropped ahead of the test series against New Zealand.

Labuschagne, once the world's top-ranked test batter, ‌was dropped from Australia's team this month after failing to impress in a ‌2-1 series defeat by South Africa.

Clayton, who plays alongside Labuschagne ‌for Queensland, was then called up on Saturday after a solid run ‌in Sheffield Shield.

"When he (Labuschagne) came back from South Africa ‌obviously there was a bit of noise around me potentially taking his spot, but he was fantastic the way he came up to me and ‌talked about the elephant in the room ⁠straight away," Clayton told Australian ‌media.

"He said, 'I don't want there to be any angst between us. I ​want the best for you and I am really proud of all the stuff that you have done. ​I want you to be playing test cricket and performing, and hopefully, one day we can be there together'."

After their four-test ⁠series against New Zealand, ​Australia travel to India before facing England in the Ashes.

Asked if performing well in the upcoming series could nail down his spot in the Australian team, Clayton said: "As soon as you start thinking ‌about those things in the future or things that you can't control, I think that's when I've had failures in my life.

"For me, it'll be focusing on how I prepare for the first test and how I can get myself in a situation to get out there and score runs," the 27-year-old added.

"It won't be going anything past the next training session, or the first session of day one, or whatever it is. I ‌try and keep it as simple as I can in ​that sense, and not look too far forward in the ‌future, and just focus on what I can do and what I can control.

"What I've been doing in Shield cricket has been working against good quality first-class bowlers, and even international bowlers, so I'm not changing anything about the ⁠way I prepare."

The first test ⁠against New Zealand begins ‌in Perth on December 9.