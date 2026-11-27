Nathan Lyon was axed from Australia's squad for the four-Test series against New Zealand on Saturday, leaving the veteran spinner's career in limbo with Corey Rocchiccioli preferred instead.

Rocchiccioli, who is 10 years younger than 39-year-old Lyon, is one of two debutants in the 13-man squad with the first Test starting at Perth on December 9.

A 14th player will be added following the next round of the domestic Sheffield Shield for a Test that will be the first since the "Sandpapergate" ball-tampering scandal blew up again this month.

With out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne dropped, Queensland batsman Jack Clayton, 27, got the nod to replace him and will likely come in a three, allowing Steve Smith to remain at four.

Clayton has been a form player in the Sheffield Shield and was preferred to the likes of Sam Konstas and Jake Weatherald.

It is the first time Lyon has been left out of an Australian Test squad when fit to play since his debut series in Sri Lanka in 2011.

The sixth leading wicket-taker of all time with 577 from his 145 Tests, Lyon has made no secret of his plans to keep going with tours of India and England in the next nine months.

But he has struggled with form and fitness.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey insisted he remained in the mix for future selection.

"Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches," Bailey said.

"We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward.

"Corey has been a strong performer in domestic cricket for the past few seasons and has traits that are well suited to Australian conditions," he added.

Rocchiccioli, who has played multiple times for Australia A, leapfrogged Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson in the pecking order.

Whether he plays or not remains to be seen with a chance that Australia could go with four seamers on a traditionally bouncy Perth wicket, with Scott Boland playing alongside Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Clayton's debut looks all but locked in after allrounders Cooper Connolly and Beau Webster, who occupted the number seven spot in the recent South Africa series, were also both left out.

"Jack is a well organised player who has performed consistently for an extended period. His game is well suited to complement the rest of the batting order," said Bailey.

Australia first Test squad:

Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc