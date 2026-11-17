Nigeria's U23 team defeated DR Congo 4-0 to reach the final qualifying round of the 2027 U23 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Goals from Alex Owolayefe, Bright Edokpolor, Victor Samuel and Abdulmuiz Adeleke were all the Dream Team needed to scale through at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

Having lost the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi, the Nigerians were in dire need secure a convincing win to boost their chances of progressing to the next round.

Buoyed by that determination, the hosts made a flying start as Owolayefe opened the scoring in the eighth minute, reacting quickly to slot home the rebound after the goalkeeper had saved the initial effort.

Despite launching wave after wave of attacks, Nigeria could not find another breakthrough and went into the half-time break with a slender 1-0 lead.

Edokpolor doubled the lead in the 55th minute before turning provider eight minutes later, setting up super-sub Samuel to put the Dream Team ahead on aggregate for the first time in the tie.

In the closing stages, Nigeria were awarded a penalty following a foul inside the visitors’ box, with substitute Adeleke stepping up to convert the resulting spot-kick.

The Dream Team will now face Zambia in the third and final qualifying round, scheduled for March 2027.

The winner of the two-legged tie will secure a place at the 2027 U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, which will serve as a qualification pathway for the men's football tournament at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Nigeria, who won Olympic football gold at Atlanta 1996, are hoping to return to the competition after missing the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 editions.