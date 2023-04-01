Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde out for the season after downhill crash

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde lands heavily on his shoulder after crashing out of the downhill race in Wengen

Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde's (31) season is over after he dislocated his shoulder when he crashed during a World Cup downhill race in Wengen on Saturday.

Falling just before the end of the course in the Swiss Alps, the speed specialist crashed into the safety net.

Kilde received medical treatment before being winched up into a helicopter and transported to a hospital in Bern.

Norwegian Alpine skiing team doctor Marc Jacob Strauss confirmed on Sunday to Norwegian broadcaster NRK that Kilde would be out for the rest of the season.

"Aleksander has had his shoulder dislocated and a cut in his calf. He has no fractures, but is bruised," Strauss said.

"The season is over, the ski season is over. Now we're aiming for that he'll be ready for the next season."

Austria's Marco Schwarz and France's Alexis Pinturault also suffered season-ending injuries in World Cup races.