Nottingham Panthers pay tribute to late player Adam Johnson

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. Nottingham Panthers pay tribute to late player Adam Johnson
Nottingham Panthers pay tribute to late player Adam Johnson
Johnson died last month after suffering serious injuries during a game against Sheffield Steelers
Johnson died last month after suffering serious injuries during a game against Sheffield Steelers
Reuters
The Nottingham Panthers paid tribute to the late Adam Johnson by hosting a memorial game at the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday as they returned to the ice for the first time since his death.

The 29-year-old American died last month after suffering serious injuries during a game against Sheffield Steelers.

Forward Johnson's neck was cut by the skate blade of another player during the match in Sheffield, northern England in what his club called a "freak incident".

Johnson, who joined the Panthers in August having previously played in Germany and Sweden as well as in the United States' National Hockey League (NHL), later died in hospital.

That game was abandoned and on Saturday the Panthers played their first match since the incident against Manchester Storm.

The players, wearing memorial jerseys, gathered at the centre of the ice and tapped their sticks on it before a sold-out 10,000 crowd chanted Johnson's name.

There was a minute's applause after 47 minutes of play in honour of Johnson, whose number 47 jersey will be retired.

Local supporters have been laying tributes outside the Panthers' arena since the death of the former Pittsburgh Penguins player.

British police said earlier this week that a man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following Johnson's death.

Mentions
HockeyJohnson AdamNottinghamSheffieldManchesterPittsburgh PenguinsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
'My choice for my kids': Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard in NHL game
Police investigating death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson
Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson dies in freak accident in match with Sheffield Steelers
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Down by three goals, Colorado Avalanche score six to top Dallas Stars
NHL roundup: Toronto Maple Leafs rally past Detroit Red Wings in Sweden
NHL roundup: Ottawa Senators edge Detroit Red Wings in overtime in Sweden
NHL roundup: Evander Kane's OT goal and hat-trick lift Oilers to win over Kraken
Former Chelsea keeper Cech signs with Belfast Giants as emergency cover
NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby hat-trick lifts Pens past Jackets
Quebec City to host two NHL preseason games in October 2024
Police arrest man over death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson
Hockey pressure no match for White House visit, says Vegas Golden Knights captain Stone
Most Read
France break Germany's winning margin record after putting 14 past helpless Gibraltar
Sinner thrills Turin crowd with semi-final win over Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Alcaraz in straight sets to seal final spot in Turin
PSG's Kylian Mbappe unfazed by transfer speculation as January window approaches

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings