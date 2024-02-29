Olympic champion Gabby Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Olympic champion Gabby Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit
Olympic champion Gabby Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit
Gabby Douglas has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games
Gabby Douglas has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games
Reuters
Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas (28) has overcome the bout of COVID-19 that forced her to delay her return to competition ahead of this year's Paris Games and is ready to get back to work, the American said on Wednesday.

The 2012 Olympics all-around individual and team champion has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games, taking time away to focus on her mental health. The American returned to training last year hoping to make the squad for Paris.

"COVID free and finally on the mend," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"Thank you for all of your sweet messages of healing and love. Now time to get back to work."

The virus forced Douglas to miss last weekend's Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, which marked the start of the U.S. domestic season.

She still needs to earn a qualifying spot to the U.S. Championships in late May, which she could do at the national team camp, the American Classic or the U.S. Classic.

Mentions
Athletics
Related Articles
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams' world indoor 400m record not ratified
Coach banned for five years for role in Tsimanouskaya Olympics scandal
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams races to world indoor 400m record
Show more
Athletics
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Russia's appeal against IOC ban
Kenya marathon hero Kelvin Kiptum honoured at funeral as unique talent and family man
Kenyans mourn marathon world record holder Kiptum as body returns home
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral brought forward to Friday
Long jump trial planned to eliminate foul jumps after record foul attempts at world championships
Femke Bol breaks own 400m indoor world record at Dutch championships
Most Read
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword
Erling Haaland hits form as Manchester City face make-or-break month
Derby Week: The battle of Istanbul's big three is also a duel of Europe versus Asia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings