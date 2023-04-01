Pairs Saint Germain sign Milan Skirniar and Marco Asensio on free transfers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Pairs Saint Germain sign Milan Skirniar and Marco Asensio on free transfers
Pairs Saint Germain sign Milan Skirniar and Marco Asensio on free transfers
Updated
Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017l
Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017l
Reuters
Paris St Germain have signed defender Milan Skriniar (28) and forward Marco Asensio (27) on free transfers, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Thursday.

Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017 and made nearly 250 appearances in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup during his time at the club. He also has 60 caps for Slovakia.

The defender was linked with a move to PSG in January but the two clubs did not work out a deal before the transfer window closed. Inter had reportedly rejected bids of more than 50 million euros or Skriniar last year.

The centre-back's final season in Italy was interrupted by injuries as he missed more than 20 games in all competitions, including the Champions League final when Inter lost to Manchester City.

"There is always pressure when you join a club like Paris St Germain. I feel it a little bit," Skriniar told PSG's website. "But I feel that I am ready, ready to be part of this very big club.

"I like pressure. I'm a defender so we know what it's like, you always have to be ready."

Skriniar is PSG's first signing of the transfer window, announced a day after the club appointed Luis Enrique as manager to replace Christophe Galtier.

Former Real Madrid attacker Asensio was signed on a three-year deal until 2026, PSG said.

The Spaniard, who broke out under Zinedine Zidane in the 2016-17 season and scored in Real's 4-1 win against Juventus in that season's Champions League final, had gradually fallen out of favour at the LaLiga club over the last few years.

The forward made 51 appearances for Real across all competitions last season, scoring 12 goals, but was used mainly as a substitute.

Skriniar and Asensio are PSG's first signings of the transfer window, announced a day after the club appointed Luis Enrique as manager to replace Christophe Galtier.

Mentions
Skriniar MilanInterParis SGFootballTransfer NewsAsensio MarcoReal Madrid
Related Articles
Inter Milan announce the departures of Skriniar, D'Ambrosio and Gagliardini
PSG will not let Mbappe go for free, says club president Al-Khelaifi
Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic moves to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Updated
Real Madrid swoop for Fenerbahce teenage midfielder Arda Guler
China finalise World Cup squad, target quarter-finals
US midfielder Rose Lavelle ready to make herself heard at World Cup
South Africa FA resolve pay dispute with Women's World Cup squad after charity donation
Rio de Janeiro government names anti-racism law after Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr
Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team
Millwall owner John Berylson dies in car crash in US
Five-star Spain hammer Ukraine to set up Euro U21 final against England
Angel Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Thompson, Kvitova wins under Centre Court lights
Mason Mount completes £60million Manchester United move from Chelsea